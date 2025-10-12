SI

Best NFL Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Davante Adams, This Running Back on Sunday)

The SI Betting team breaks down their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the NFL action in Week 6 of the 2025 season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is a great prop target on Sunday.
Week 6 in the 2025 NFL season features some fantastic matchups on Sunday, culminating with a marquee matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Only two teams (Houston and Minnesota) are on the bye this week, meaning there are 15 games to bet on when it comes to picking some anytime touchdown scorer props.

There’s very few things more exciting than hitting a pick on a player to find the end zone, which is why the SI Betting team is delivering anytime touchdown scorer props each week for Sunday’s action. 

SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will each pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.

We’ve gone through a bit of a cold stretch as of late, as both Chris Godwin and Juwan Johnson failed to find the end zone in Week 5. But, that’s not stopping us from eyeing some new plus-money props for Sunday’s action. 

In Week 6, we have bets for one running back and one receiver, including a pick for the London game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. 

Here’s the full breakdown of each touchdown prop for an exciting Week 6 in the NFL.

Best NFL Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Davante Adams Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey
  • Breece Hall Anytime TD (+170) – Iain MacMillan

Davante Adams Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey

It’s hard to find a better matchup for Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Rams, as the Baltimore Ravens rank 29th in the NFL EPA/Pass and have given up league-high 13 passing scores in 2025. 

Adams has been one of the most targeted receivers in the red zone in the NFL, receiving nine looks from Matthew Stafford in five games. He’s turned those looks into two touchdowns, and he’s scored three times overall in 2025.

Even though Adams is the No. 2 receiver to Puka Nacua, he’s still been targeted eight or more times in four games and has 46 targets overall this season. 

He’s a great bet at plus money in what should be a high-scoring game for Los Angeles. 

Breece Hall Anytime TD (+170) – Iain MacMillan

Despite averaging 100 rushing and receiving yards per game, Breece Hall has yet to find the end zone this season. 

I envision that scoreless streak ending on Sunday in London when he and the New York Jets take on the Denver Broncos. 

With how strong the Broncos' secondary is, relying on the run game and getting Hall the ball in the passing game on short routes would be a smart gameplan for the Jets to utilize. 

One way or another, I think he finally finds the end zone on Sunday.

