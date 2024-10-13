SI

Best NFL Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Stefon Diggs, Jalen Hurts on Sunday)

The Sports Illustrated Betting team breaks down their favorite players to score a touchdown in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan, Jennifer Piacenti

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Is there anything better than hitting a anytime touchdown scorer bet at plus money to kick off a Sunday of watching football?

The SI Betting team has three players to target -- all in 1 p.m. EST games -- on Sunday in what should be an interesting slate with some high-scoring games.

NFL betting insiders Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan are both targeting receivers for Week 6, with MacMillan's picking offering nearly +300 odds at the moment. Will he cash a long shot?

Let's break down each of the picks for this market on Sunday.

Best Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

  • Michael Wilson Anytime TD (+290) – Iain MacMillan
  • Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey
  • Stefon DIggs Anytime TD (+155) – Jennifer Piacenti 

Michael Wilson Anytime TD (+290) – Iain MacMillan

Michael Wilson still isn't getting the respect he deserves as the second-best wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. He's second amongst wide receivers in targets (26), receptions (19) and receiving yards this season and he has already found the end zone once.

Now he gets to play against a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed 1.8 passing touchdowns per game this season, one of the highest rates in the NFL. If you want a bit of a dark horse to score this weekend, consider the Cardinals’ No. 2 receiver in Wilson.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye, and they’re walking into a beautiful matchup at home as 9.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns. 

Jalen Hurts has found the end zone in two of his four games this season, and I love the matchup for him and this Philly running game in Week 6.

The Browns have allowed 5.0 yards per carry this season and eight rushing touchdowns. Plus, their offense has been terrible (3.8 yards per play), which could set up Philly in some advantageous field position in this matchup. 

Hurts is going to run the ball a lot – he has at least eight carries in every game this season – and the Eagles still have “Tush Push” at their disposal to get the star quarterback into the end zone. 

Against a weak run defense, Hurts is a solid bet to score at +110 on Sunday.  

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+155) – Jennifer Piacenti

With Nico Collins on the IR, look for Stefon Diggs to steal the show on Sunday.  

The Patriots have allowed the fourth-most receptions to receivers in the slot this season at nearly seven per game. Diggs is Stroud’s first-read 26% of the time, and he’s second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.  

He’ll be Stroud’s go-to guy on Sunday.

