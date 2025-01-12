Best NFL Wild Card Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jalen McMillan, This Tight End)
The NFL Playoffs are upon us!
Sunday's action features three great games, starting with the Denver Broncos taking on the Buffalo Bills and closing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders facing off on Sunday night.
This week, the SI Betting team is continuing the tradition of making anytime touchdown scorer picks for each Sunday, and SI Betting's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan actually has a play that he's eyeing on Monday night in the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings matchup.
If you're looking to cash in on some plus odds in the postseason, this is the place to be. Here's a look at our favorite anytime touchdown scorers in the wild card round.
Best NFL Wild Card Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- T.J. Hockenson Anytime TD (+215) – Iain MacMillan
- Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey
T.J. Hockenson Anytime TD (+215) – Iain MacMillan
I think this is a great spot for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson to find the end zone.
The Los Angeles Rams have struggled to defend tight ends this season, allowing the second-most receptions (106) and the fourth-most yards (1,101) to the position.
Hockenson missed the earlier game between these two teams, but backup tight end, Josh Oliver, scored one of the Vikings' two touchdowns. Hockenson presents from solid value at +215 odds to hit paydirt on Monday.
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey
We’re going to get another edition for the Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore rivalry on Sunday, as the Washington Commanders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round.
Lattimore may make it tougher for Baker Mayfield to get his top target the ball, so I’m aiming to find another option in the vaunted Buccaneers passing game.
Enter rookie receiver Jalen McMillan.
Over the final five weeks of the regular season, McMillan reeled in 24 of his 31 targets from Mayfield for 316 yards and seven touchdowns, finding the end zone at least once in every one of those games.
Overall, McMillan has eight scores in the 2024 season, and he’s quickly become an important part of this offense with Chris Godwin out and Cade Otton banged up.
Washington ranks just 16th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, and it’s given up 25 passing scores in 2024.
I love McMillan to find the end zone in this matchup at +155 odds.
