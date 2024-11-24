Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bet Today (How to Bet on Utah vs. Maple Leafs)
There's just one NHL game to bet on Sunday. The Utah Hockey Club will hit the road to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in an intriguing interconference matchup.
The Maple Leafs sit in first place in the Atlantic Division, coming into tonight's with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Utah has an 8-9-3 record through their first 20 games but many people think they've been better than their record indicates thus far.
Let's dive into my best bet for tonight's game.
- Season-to-date record: 46-44-3 (-0.6 units)
NHL Best Bet Today
- Utah +160 vs. Maple Leafs
Utah vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
Utah has a losing record on the season, but some of their underlying numbers show we could see some positive regression from the former Arizona Coyotes. They enter today's game ranking third in the NHL in CORSI%, behind only the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers.
Utah also outranks the Maple Leafs in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage, coming in at +0.25 expected goals per 60 minutes while Toronto sits at +0.17.
Advanced metrics don't tell the whole story. The Maple Leafs have been getting some fantastic goaltending from Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. With that being said, goaltending isn't enough to justify a -192 price point on this team.
I'll take a shot on Utah as a +160 underdog on Sunday night.
Pick: Utah +160
