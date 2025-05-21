Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to Score in Game 1)
Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is set to begin on Wednesday night and we're in for a rematch of last year's series when the Oilers got by the Stars in six games en route to the Stanley Cup Final.
Will we see deja vu this season or will the Stars get their revenge? Let's take a look at my best bets for Wednesday night's Game 1.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Oilers (+105) vs. Stars via BetMGM
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Anytime Goal (+320) via DraftKings
- Jason Robertson under 0.5 Points (-120) via FanDuel
Oilers vs. Stars Prediction
I'm a big fan of the adjustments that the Oilers have made in the playoffs. Not only are they playing an aggressive offensive style of hockey, but they're consistently closing down shooting lanes on defense, preventing teams from being able to create quality scoring chances against their weak goaltending.
This series could be a lopsided affair in terms of shots on net. The Oilers lead the playoffs in shots on goal per 60 minutes at 33.81 while the Stars have allowed 30.71 shots on goal per 60 minutes, the most amongst all four remaining teams and the third most amongst all 16 teams that made the playoffs. This is a continuation of a problem they had in the regular season when they allowed the most shots on goal per 60 minutes post All-Star Break.
I'll back the Oilers to win as underdogs in a pivotal Game 1 on the road.
Pick: Oilers +105
Oilers vs. Stars Prop Bets
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has put himself in a great spot to have a strong Western Conference Final. He's third on the team in expected goals so far in the postseason with 4, and playing alongside the greatest playmaker of our generation, Connor McDavid, is only going to help him find the back of the net even more. I'm surprised his odds are set at north of 3-1 to score in Game 1 on Wednesday. As I pointed out above, the number of shots on goal the Stars have allowed over the past three months is going to set up plenty of scoring chances for the Oilers' forwards.
Pick: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Anytime Goal (+320)
Jason Robertson has been quiet in these playoffs. He missed the opening round against the Avalanche due to injury and didn't look like himself in Round 2 against the Jets. He just one single point in that series and played more than 16 minutes of ice time just once. He also didn't record three or more shots on goal in a single outing.
I'm looking to fade him in this series and in Game 1 specifically. I don't think he'll find the score sheet.
Pick: Jason Robertson UNDER 0.5 Points (-120)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!