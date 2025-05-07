Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Panthers Will Even Series vs. Maple Leafs)
The NHL Playoffs have lived up to the hype so far and we're in for another electric duo of games on Wednesday night.
The Maple Leafs will try to extend their series lead to 2-0 against the Panthers and then the Jets and Stars will begin their series with Game 1 action in Winnipeg.
Let's dive into my best bets.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Panthers (-140) vs. Maple Leafs via BetMGM
- Sam Bennett OVER 0.5 Points (-104) via FanDuel
- Jets (-105) vs. Stars via BetMGM
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
The Panthers, despite losing, had the better metrics than the Maple Leafs in Game 1 during 5-on-5 play. They had a 5-on-5 expected goal differential of +0.48 and a CORSI% of 64.13%. My main concern about the Leafs in this game is the fact they're starting their backup goaltender, Joseph Woll. Anthony Stolarz left the first game with a concussion and has been ruled out in Game 2.
While Woll has shown some impressive play at times and is an extremely capable backup, it's hard to trust him as much as Stolarz, who led the league in save percentage and has proven to play his best in big moments.
I'm going to bet on the Panthers to even the series tonight.
Pick: Panthers -140
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prop Bet
Sam Bennett has become the villain of the serious after knocking the Leafs goaltender, Stolarz, out of the game. Don't underestimate his ability to contribute to the Panthers' offensive attack tonight. He recorded 51 points in the regular season and is tied for the most points for the team this postseason with six.
I'm surprised we can bet him at almost even money to record just a single point tonight.
Pick: Sam Bennett OVER 0.5 Points (-104)
Stars vs. Jets Prediction
The Jets finished the regular season with the best record in the league but the biggest argument against them is whether or not Connor Hellebuyck, who's on the verge of winning back-to-back Vezina Trophy's, will have his best stuff tonight. He has struggled in the playoffs the past three years but I'm hoping a big Game 7 win against the Blues in the opening round will be enough for him to get his confidence back.
The Stars have had plenty of issues defensively and now they have to face one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. Winnipeg is worth a bet as a slight home underdog tonight.
Pick: Jets -105
