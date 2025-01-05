Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Back Bruins at Home vs. Islanders)
With the NFL starting to wrap up, it's time to begin shift our focus to other sports we can bet on, including the NHL, which is at the halfway mark of the season.
There are a handful of game for us to bet on Sunday and as always, I have three bets locked in, including a play on the Bruins against the Islanders. Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 79-74-5 (-1.46 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Bruins -108 vs. Islanders via DraftKings
- Flyers +125 vs. Maple Leafs via FanDuel
- Lightning -170 vs. Ducks via Caesars
Islanders vs. Bruins Prediction
While the Bruins may still struggle at times with their shooting and goaltending, now could be a good time to invest in this team. They enter today's action ranking fifth in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games while the Islanders rank just 21st in that stat.
The biggest knock against the Islanders is their abysmal special teams play. They rank last in the league in both power play and penalty, leaving them vulnerable to a team like the Bruins. I'll back Boston in a coin flip game.
Pick: Bruins -108
Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
The Flyers have quietly been playing some fantastic hockey, ranking second in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games. Their biggest weakness has been their goaltending, which has continuously let them down. Tonight, things are even in that category as the Maple Leafs are rolling with Dennis Hildeby between the pipes, who has an .875 save percentage in three games this season.
With neither team expecting to get help from their goalie, I'm going to back the underdogs who have had more impressive underlying numbers in recent weeks.
Pick: Flyers +125
Lightning vs. Ducks Prediction
The Anaheim Ducks have been the worst defensive team in the NHL this season, ranking dead last in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games. On top of that, they have the third worst penalty killing unit in the NHL.
That leads to the Lightning entering a dream scenario tonight. They have averaged 3.73 goals per 60 minutes of play over their last 25 games, the second most in the NHL. They may fill the net tonight against the Ducks.
-170 odds may be not be enticing, but that price point still holds value in a lopsided affair.
Pick: Lightning -170
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!