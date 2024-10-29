Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Capitals as Underdogs vs. Rangers)
We've posted back-to-back winning day in the NHL, going 2-1 once again on Monday night.
It's time to move on to Tuesday's slate as we try to keep the momentum going. There are seven games across the NHL tonight, including a Metropolitan Division showdown between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.
As always, I have my three best bets locked in for today's slate. Let's dive into it.
- Season-to-date record: 16-11-2 (+3.48 units)
NHL Picks Today
- Kraken -140 vs. Canadiens via Caesars
- Ducks vs. Islanders UNDER 6 (-115) via Caesars
- Capitals +130 vs. Rangers via DraftKings
Kraken vs. Canadiens Prediction
The Montreal Canadiens have been horrific to start the season. They're dead last in expected goal differential per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play at -1.33. That's last in the NHL by almost half a goal per 60 minutes. They're also 31st in CORSI%.
I don't feel the market has correctly adjusted for just how bad the Canadiens have been playing this season so I'll continue to bet against them until it does. The Kraken have some issues of their own, including struggling to create offensive scoring chances, but they're certainly good enough to bet on them at -140 in this spot.
Pick: Kraken -140
Ducks vs. Islanders Prediction
The Ducks and Islanders are two teams I'm looking at to bet UNDERs this season and with the total set at 6.0 in a game between them, it seems like a perfect spot to get in on the action.
Both teams can't find the back of the net. Ahead of tonight's games, they're 29th and 30th in shooting percentage. They're also scoring a combined 5.91 goals per 60 minutes this season, which point towards some value on the UNDER with the total set at 6.0.
Finally, the Islanders have been one of the better defensive teams in the league this season, ranking second in overall expected goals against at 2.47.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-115)
Rangers vs. Capitals Prediction
The Washington Capitals have been a surprisingly good team this season, so I'm going to take a shot on them as home underdogs to upset the Rangers tonight. The Caps rank second in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal differential per 60 minutes at +0.66. They've also been fantastic at shooting the puck, ranking sixth in overall shooting percentage, finding the back of the net on 12.81% of their shots on goal.
There's no denying the Rangers are an elite team, but if the Capitals can continue to play at this level, there's going to be some betting value on them until they inevitably regress.
Pick: Capitals +130
