Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Capitals as Underdogs vs. Rangers)

Iain MacMillan

Apr 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) battles for the puck with Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) as Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) looks on in the third period in game three of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
We've posted back-to-back winning day in the NHL, going 2-1 once again on Monday night.

It's time to move on to Tuesday's slate as we try to keep the momentum going. There are seven games across the NHL tonight, including a Metropolitan Division showdown between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

As always, I have my three best bets locked in for today's slate. Let's dive into it.

  • Season-to-date record: 16-11-2 (+3.48 units)

NHL Picks Today

  • Kraken -140 vs. Canadiens via Caesars
  • Ducks vs. Islanders UNDER 6 (-115) via Caesars
  • Capitals +130 vs. Rangers via DraftKings

Kraken vs. Canadiens Prediction

The Montreal Canadiens have been horrific to start the season. They're dead last in expected goal differential per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play at -1.33. That's last in the NHL by almost half a goal per 60 minutes. They're also 31st in CORSI%.

I don't feel the market has correctly adjusted for just how bad the Canadiens have been playing this season so I'll continue to bet against them until it does. The Kraken have some issues of their own, including struggling to create offensive scoring chances, but they're certainly good enough to bet on them at -140 in this spot.

Pick: Kraken -140

Ducks vs. Islanders Prediction

The Ducks and Islanders are two teams I'm looking at to bet UNDERs this season and with the total set at 6.0 in a game between them, it seems like a perfect spot to get in on the action.

Both teams can't find the back of the net. Ahead of tonight's games, they're 29th and 30th in shooting percentage. They're also scoring a combined 5.91 goals per 60 minutes this season, which point towards some value on the UNDER with the total set at 6.0.

Finally, the Islanders have been one of the better defensive teams in the league this season, ranking second in overall expected goals against at 2.47.

Pick: UNDER 6 (-115)

Rangers vs. Capitals Prediction

The Washington Capitals have been a surprisingly good team this season, so I'm going to take a shot on them as home underdogs to upset the Rangers tonight. The Caps rank second in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal differential per 60 minutes at +0.66. They've also been fantastic at shooting the puck, ranking sixth in overall shooting percentage, finding the back of the net on 12.81% of their shots on goal.

There's no denying the Rangers are an elite team, but if the Capitals can continue to play at this level, there's going to be some betting value on them until they inevitably regress.

Pick: Capitals +130

Published
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

