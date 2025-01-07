Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet the UNDER in Hurricanes vs. Lightning)
Another night, another overtime heartbreaker, another 0-3 slate.
It's been a roller coaster of an NHL betting season but this downward spiral seems never-ending. We've already bounced back twice from cold streaks with red-hot streaks this season, so I'm hoping we can do that again. All we can do, is take things one day at a time so that's what I'm doing for Tuesday's loaded slate.
- Season-to-date record: 79-80-5 (-7.46 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Hurricanes vs. Lightning UNDER 6 (-110) via BetMGM
- Flyers +112 vs. Maple Leafs via FanDuel
- Jets -160 vs. Predators via FanDuel
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Prediction
Both the Hurricanes and the Lightning have struggled in the shooting department of late. Over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have a 5-on-5 shooting percentage of 7.72% while the Lightning are slightly worse at 7.69%, two of the lower marks in the NHL. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has received some fantastic goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy. He rocked a .925 save percentage in December and has allowed just four goals in two starts in the new year.
The Hurricanes also have the ability to shut down the Lightning's biggest strength, their power play. The Hurricanes come into the game with the second best penalty kill unit in the league.
Enough signs point to the UNDER that I think there's value on the UNDER 6 at -110 odds.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-110)
Maple Leafs vs. Flyers Prediction
The Maple Leafs took down the Flyers in overtime two nights ago but I'm back on Philadelphia tonight. The Flyers have been playing fantastic hockey of late in every aspect except for goaltending. In fact, they lead the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage in their last 10 games. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are 22nd in that stat in the same time frame.
The only thing working against the Flyers is the goaltending matchup, but that's not enough for me to take a shot on the Flyers as +112 home underdogs.
Pick: Flyers +112
Predators vs. Jets Prediction
This is a matchup between the worst shooting team in the league and the best goaltender in the league. The Predators rank dead last in shooting percentage in the league this year, scoring on just 8.42% of their shots on goal. Now, they take on a Jets team that has allowed just 2.52 goals per 60 minutes, the third fewest in the league.
The Jets have cooled down from their hot start, but this is a dream matchup for them.
Pick: Jets -160
