Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Connor McDavid, Morgan Geekie, Zach Werenski)
We have a six-game slate in the NHL on Monday night, with five contests starting in the 7 o’clock hour and just one late game.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Connor McDavid, Morgan Geekie, and Zach Werenski
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 14.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 17
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Sabres
- Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+132) vs. Hurricanes
- Zach Werenski OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+114) vs. Canadiens
Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Sabres
Connor McDavid had a “slow” start to the season, at least by his standards, with no goals in his first six games and just one in his first 10. He was still producing assists, and he’s come alive in November.
The Oilers superstar has 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) in 8 games this month. He’s recorded multiple points in six of them, giving him 10 multi-point games on the season through 20 games, so that can be an angle to attack as well.
But I’m taking him to score a goal tonight. He scored two in Carolina on Saturday night and has been firing the puck at will. I expect it to be a high-scoring game in Buffalo, and I’d be shocked if McDavid wasn’t involved somehow.
Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+132) vs. Hurricanes
The Bruins have put together a good stretch of hockey to move atop the Atlantic Division, and Morgan Geekie has been pretty hot as well. He saw his point streak end on Saturday night in Montreal, but he did have five shots on goal to continue his streak of 3+ SOG in a game.
Geekie now has at least three shots on goal in six straight games, including four or more in four of them. Since starting the season with just nine shots in his first eight contests, he has 42 SOG in his last 12 games, including 3+ in 10 of them.
The Hurricanes are a stingy team when it comes to allowing shots on goal, and already held Geekie to one back on November 1, but he’s bounced back with 23 SOG in his last six games. I’ll take that to continue at this plus-odds price.
Zach Werenski OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+114) vs. Canadiens
Zach Werenski went on a tear last season to put himself in the Norris Trophy race. He ended up finishing the season with career-highs in goals, assists, points, and shots on goal with 298 – that’s an average of 3.68 SOG per game.
Werenski has kept that up this season with 66 shots on goal in his first 18 contests, good for 3.66 SOG per game. He’s had at least four shots on goal in five of his last six contests and 11 of 18 overall this season.
The Blue Jackets defenseman had seven shots on goal on nine total shot attempts in his last game against the Canadiens. He likes to shoot the puck against this team and these plus odds are tempting.
