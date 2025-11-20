Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Brad Marchand, Lucas Raymond, Jason Robertson)
There are a dozen games on the docket in the NHL on Thursday night, giving us more than enough player props to choose from.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Brad Marchand, Lucas Raymond, and Jason Robertson.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 20.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 20
- Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+175) vs. Devils
- Lucas Raymond OVER 0.5 Assists (-118) vs. Islanders
- Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+108) at Canucks
Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+175) vs. Devils
Age is just a number for Brad Marchand. After scoring 23 goals in 71 games last season, the 37-year-old winger already has 13 goals through 18 games this season.
Marchand has fully taken on the identity of the Panthers since being traded there in March, and he’s leading the way this season. He’s scored in two straight games, seven of eight contests in November, and has 10 goals in as many games since October 23.
The Devils are coming off a 5-1 loss in Tampa Bay, and New Jersey is just 6-5-0 on the road as opposed to 7-0-1 at home. Marchand and the Panthers should look to pounce on the Devils, who are without Jack Hughes and a few other depth pieces.
Lucas Raymond OVER 0.5 Assists (-118) vs. Islanders
The Islanders finish off a long road trip in Detroit on Thursday night against a Red Wings team that has won two straight games and is 3-0-1 in its last four. They’ve scored 16 goals in that span after being held to two in their previous three contests.
Raymond has had a hand in nine of those 16 goals, and 10 of 17 going back to Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago. The top-line winger is on a five-game point (and assist) streak with 10 points (8 assists) in that span.
Overall this season, Raymond is up to 22 points (16 assists) in 18 games, and has recorded an assist in 11 of those contests.
Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+108) at Canucks
Jason Robertson is feeling it right now. He is up to 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 20 games, taking a whopping 87 shots on goal so far this season. It doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out that’s an average of over four shots per game, and he’s gone even higher recently.
Robertson had at least five shots on goal in each of his last four games, including six or more in three straight before having five against the Islanders last time out. Overall this season, Robertson has 4+ SOG in 13 of 20 games, and 5+ in 10 contests.
The Canucks allow the sixth-most shots per game at 31.0, so Robertson should continue his shooting tear tonight. I’d take him Over 4.5 SOG (+230) as well, and maybe even Over 5.5 SOG (+460) for a sprinkle.
