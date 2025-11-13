Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Brad Marchand, Troy Terry, Miro Heiskanen)
We have a full slate of NHL action on Thursday night with 10 games on the docket.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting two wingers and a defenseman to stay hot.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 13.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 13
- Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Capitals
- Troy Terry OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) at Red Wings
- Miro Heiskanen OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Canadiens
Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Capitals
Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand continued his point streak with a goal and assist in Las Vegas on Monday night. He now returns home riding an eight-game point streak with 12 points (8 goals) in that span, and a five-game goal streak.
Marchand is now up to 18 points (11 goals) in 15 games this season. He’s recorded a point in 13 of those games, including a goal in nine of them.
The Capitals are at the end of a long road trip in which they’ve allowed nine goals in three games. This should be a close matchup in Florida, but Marchand is the engine of the Panthers right now.
Troy Terry OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) at Red Wings
The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the most surprising teams in hockey this season, and Troy Terry has been a big part of that. The veteran winger has 20 points (15 assists) in 16 games, and brings a five-game assist streak into tonight’s contest.
In fact, Terry has an assist in nine of his last 10 contests and 12 of 16 games overall this season.
Terry already had one great game against Detroit this season, scoring two goals and adding an assist in a 5-2 win on Halloween. The Ducks offense has been clicking and Terry is a big part of that on the top line.
Miro Heiskanen OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Canadiens
The Dallas Stars were struggling to score for a while, but they now have 22 goals in their last six games. Top defenseman Miro Heiskanen has had a hand in quite a few of them.
Heiskanen is riding a five-game point streak with multiple points in each of his last four contests. He has a whopping 11 points in the last five games, bringing him up to 16 points in 17 games on the season.
The Canadiens allowed five goals to the Kings last time out, and have allowed at least three goals in seven of their last eight contests.
Heiskanen plays on the top pair and power-play unit for the Stars. He’ll find the scoresheet again tonight.
