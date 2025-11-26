Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Morgan Geekie, Marcus Johansson, Jason Robertson)
There is a massive slate of NHL games on Wednesday night with 15 games on the docket.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Morgan Geekie, Marcus Johansson, and Jason Robertson.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 26.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+126) at Islanders
- Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+120) at Blackhawks
- Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+120) at Kraken
Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+126) at Islanders
It may not be too surprising that a Boston Bruins forward is tied for the league lead in scoring, but it’s shocking that it’s Morgan Geekie rather than David Pastrnak. But with the Islanders playing stingy defense recently, I'm targeting Geekie's shots on goal prop on Wednesday night.
Geekie has 65 shots on 24 games this season, so under three per game, but his average has been climbing as of late. He had six shots on goal last time out against the Sharks, making it three games in a row with 3+ SOG. In fact, Geekie now has 3+ SOG in nine of his last 10 games with 37 SOG in that span.
I’ll take these plus odds for Geekie to keep firing the puck on Wednesday night.
Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+120) at Blackhawks
We rode the Marcus Johansson train when he was filling in on the top line in Minnesota, and the veteran winger is still putting up points on the second line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy.
Johansson has points in two straight games, four of his last five, and 13 of his last 15 contests with a total of 15 points in that span. He's been finding ways to contribute offensively no matter where he plays in the lineup.
The Blackhawks aren’t the best defensively, so I’ll take another plus-odds play with Johansson here.
Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+120) at Kraken
We cashed in on Jason Robertson to score a goal and go over 3.5 shots on goal on Tuesday night, and we’re running it back tonight in Seattle.
Robertson has been on fire recently with goals in seven straight games, scoring 11 times in that span.
It is a back-to-back with travel for the Stars, but they were able to roll four lines and not exert too much energy in their blowout win in Edmonton.
