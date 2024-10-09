Best Prop Bets for Kansas State vs. Colorado in College Football Week 7
Kansas State travels to Boulder, Colorado to face the surging Buffaloes.
With a potent passing attack, can Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs offense take advantage of a Kansas State defense that grades out as quite poor. Colorado loves to pass, and this matchup gives us an opportunity to hit the player prop market to cash in.
Here are two can't miss player props for Colorado's offense on Saturday in Week 7 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Kansas State vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders OVER 306.5 Passing Yards
- LaJohntay Wester OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
Shedeur Sanders OVER 306.5 Passing Yards
This could be another monster outing for Sanders, who will face a Kansas State defense that is 88th in EPA/Pass and 102n in explosive pass defense.
The Wildcats pass rush ranks bottom 10 in terms of pass rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus, which means Sanders may have time to sit in the pocket and dice up this K-State secondary.
While this number seems high, the Buffs rank sixth in pass rate this season and will force the issue all game.
He has gone over this total in three of five games, and this is a median outcome for a plus matchup.
LaJohntay Wester OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
Wester is the wide receiver I want to target in this matchup as he has emerged as the No. 2 pass catcher in this Buffaloes offense.
He has at least seven targets in four of five games this season and has gone over this total in three of five games this season.
A primary slot receiver, I can Wester is a matchup nightmare with his speed and a weak point of the K-State defense.
I’m counting on the CU passing game, and Wester provides the most value relative to price.
