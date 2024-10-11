Best Prop Bets for Iowa State vs. West Virginia in College Football Week 7
Iowa State faces a stiff road test on Saturday night in Week 7 action when the team heads to Morgantown to face West Virginia.
Rocco Becht has been stellar this season as quarterback of the Cyclones, but will his arm be negated by the dual-threat capability of Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene?
Here are two bets we are making in the player prop market for Saturday night's high leverage Big 12 tilt.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Iowa State vs. West Virginia
- Garrett Greene OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards
- Rocco Becht OVER 245.5 Passing Yards
Garrett Greene OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards
As noted in this week’s Reed ‘Em and Weep, I’m targeting Greene’s rushing yards prop as one of my favorite player props this week.
The dual threat Garrett Greene may have some shortcomings as a passer, but I believe his ability to stress defenses with his legs is going to open up this Iowa State defense for the home team to move the ball down the field. I’m eyeing his rushing yard prop at 55.5 yet again despite leaving last week with an injury.
Now with a wide offering, his rushing yards prop is at 53.5, so the point still stands.
Greene has gone over this mark in three of five games this season, and seven of 12 full games last season. Iowa State’s defense has injuries at linebacker and ranks outside the top 100 in tackling, per Pro Football Focus.
This will be a big test for an untested Cyclones defense, and Greene has the ability to use his legs to make life difficult for the opposing defense.
Keep going over on Greene’s rushing yards.
Rocco Becht OVER 245.5 Passing Yards
From my Reed ‘Em and Weep column, I discussed my fears for the Mountaineers secondary against an explosive Iowa State passing offense.
I do have concerns about the other side of the ball for West Virginia, as the team is 133rd in explosive pass defense and the secondary is going to struggle to keep up with Becht’s big arm. The Cyclones have been a potent passing attack all season, and the team’s ability to give Becht time to throw is critical. The team has allowed only three sacks on the season.
The Iowa State passing offense is top 30 in the country in terms of EPA/Pass with Becht leading the way.
In a game that can evolve into a shootout quickly, I’m going over his passing yards, something he has gone over in two of three games against Power Four opponents.
