Best Prop Bets for Texas vs. Oklahoma in College Football Week 7 (Back Quinn Ewers)
The annual Red River Showdown is here, headlining Week 7 of the college football slate.
With Texas and Oklahoma descending on the Cotton Bowl, which players are set to perform above and below expectations?
I'll be keying in on each quarterbacks, Texas' returning starter Quinn Ewers and Oklahoma freshman Michael Hawkins as well as Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue for my favorite player props.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Oklahoma
- Jaydon Blue UNDER 64.5 Rushing Yards
- Michael Hawkins OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards
- Quinn Ewers OVER 252.5 Passing Yards
Jaydon Blue UNDER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Head coach Steve Sarkisian said that both Blue, who has been battling an ankle injury and some shaky play, and Quintrevion Wisner are going to see time in the Red River Showdown.
This leads me to the under on Blue, who has only gone over this mark in one game this season when he got 25 carries.
With a potentially limited snap count, and a sturdy Oklahoma rush defense that is top five in yards per carry allowed, I’ll go under on Blue’s output on Saturday.
Michael Hawkins OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards
Hawkins will have a full BYE week to prepare for this rivalry matchup, and with limited options at wide receiver, I believe the Sooners deploy him as a run threat for much of this contest.
The Longhorns are an elite defense, but the group hasn’t faced a dual-threat quarterback like Hawkins who proved to be capable against SEC level defenses in a win against Auburn.
In that game, Hawkins had 14 rushes and 15 pass attempts, racking up 69 yards on the ground. While Texas will be a tougher test, I believe that the team will employ a run first attack with Hawkins leading the way, going over this mark relatively easily.
Quinn Ewers OVER 252.5 Passing Yards
Ewers will return after missing the last two games and I believe that we see the Longhorns model a similar gameplan to the one that led to a win against Michigan.
In that game, Eweres passed the ball 36 times for 246 yards with three touchdown passes. While that would fall short of this prop, I believe that this is a different set up, on a neutral field, and a familiar matchup with Texas facing a Brent Venbales-led Sooners defense last season.
In last season’s Red River Showdown, Ewers passed for 346 yards in the victory. While this is a different set up with Oklahoma limited on offense and a potentially defensive-centric game script, I’ll trust history and go with Ewers over passing yards.
