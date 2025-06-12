Best U.S. Open Bets Today: Bet Min Woo Lee to Beat Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka
Some of my favorite bets to place on a major golf tournament aren’t outright winners or bets on golfers to finish in the top 20. Instead, I love betting round-by-round wagers on golfers to finish with the lowest score in their threesome or pairing. These bets are called 3-ball and 2-ball bets, depending on the size of the groups.
The first two rounds at all majors are played in threesomes, which makes them 3-ball bets. I have three that I’m betting on for the opening round at Oakmont Country Club, including Min Woo Lee to take down his playing partners, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka.
U.S. Open Round 1 3-Ball bets
- Min Woo Lee +210 vs. Thomas/Koepka
- Shane Lowry +160 vs. Rose/McIlroy
- Sepp Straka +150 vs. Hatton/Im
Min Woo Lee +210 vs. Thomas/Koepka
Min Woo Lee has been in bad form of late, not finishing inside the top 40 since winning the Texas Children’s Houston Open a couple of months back, but he does seem like a great course fit for Oakmont. His length off the tee and artistic chipping will save him from many big numbers.
I’ll take a shot on him at north of 2-1 odds to beat Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka.
Koepka has missed the cut at both majors this season and hasn't contended at a limited-field LIV event since March. JT is also coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship and a T31 at the Memorial Tournament, losing strokes with his approach play in both of them.
Shane Lowry +160 vs. Rose/McIlroy
In almost every article of mine this week, you’ve read about how many different ways I’m trying to fade Rory McIlroy. This is one more way that I’m going to bet against the Masters champ, who has been vocal about being unmotivated and going through struggles with his driver.
The memory of a runner-up finish at the Masters is still fresh in our mind for Justin Rose, but he hasn’t finished inside the top 40 since that Sunday at Augusta and has lost strokes in almost every facet of the game since then.
Shane Lowry is the obvious bet to make to win this threesome on Thursday.
Sepp Straka +150 vs. Hatton/Im
Sepp Straka has been having a career year, already racking up two wins on the PGA Tour while statistically being one of the best golfers in the world. His accuracy off the tee and elite iron-play are going to have him in the mix this week.
He’s paired up with two golfers who have not been in good form of late.
Tyrrell Hatton finished T60 at the PGA Championship and has finished outside the top 10 in the last two LIV events. He has also lost strokes with his approach play at both the PGA Championship and LIV Virginia.
Sungjae Im has been even worse lately. He has lost strokes with his approach play in nearly every single one of his starts this season, and he has missed the cut in three of his last six starts, including at the RBC Canadian Open and the PGA Championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
