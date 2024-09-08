Best Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Sam LaPorta, Courtland Sutton, DK Metcalf on Sunday)
Is there anything better than cashing an anytime touchdown scorer bet on the first Sunday of the NFL season?
That's what the SI Betting team is here to help you do in Week 1, as we've outlined our top picks to find the end zone this week, including a pick for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.
This week, we're targeting pass catchers, as NFL betting insiders Iain MacMillan and Jennifer Piacenti have receiver at +165 odds or higher to target, and Peter Dewey is eyeing one of the league's best tight ends.
Let's break down these plus-money plays for Week 1!
Best Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+165)
- Sam LaPorta Anytime TD (+140)
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+220)
DK Metcalf Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+165)
Forget that Pete Carroll offense, new OC Ryan Grubb is in town and DK Metcalf will be heavily featured against a Broncos defense that allowed 29 touchdowns to opposing wideouts in 2023 (fifth-most).
Metcalf owned 35.4% of the team’s red zone targets in 2023 (fifth most in NFL) and he is tied for the most red zone targets since 2022 (54).
He’s a major threat to return to 10 scores in 2024. Let’s bet he starts that scoring spree on Sunday. – Jennifer Piacenti
Sam LaPorta Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+140)
Detroit enters Sunday Night Football in Week 1 a little thin at the receiver position after Amon-Ra St. Brown, which should open up plenty of targets for second-year tight end Sam LaPorta.
As a rookie, LaPorta had 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 scores, finishing as one of the top tight ends in the league. He now goes into his second season as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game, and potentially the top target in the red zone.
The Lions faced the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, and Los Angeles allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends (the second most in the NFL) last season. They also gave up the sixth most yards (987) to the position in 2023.
This could be a huge game for LaPorta, who caught a TD against the Rams in the playoffs last season, in primetime. – Peter Dewey
Courtland Sutton Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+220)
People have forgotten about Courtland Sutton, but I refuse to do so. He has been a great receiver for the Broncos the past number of years and now with Jerry Jeudy in Cleveland, he is the far and away No. 1 option in the receiving game.
Let’s not forget Sutton hauled in 10 touchdowns last season, so grabbing him at +220 to score in their opening game against the Seahawks, who have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL, seems like a solid bet to me.
Let’s trust Bo Nix can get him the ball and cash this bet for us – Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.