Best Week 2 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams Are Top Targets on Sunday)
It's that time of the week again!
With a loaded 13-game slate on Sunday, Sept. 15, there are tons of touchdowns about to be scored, and plenty of ways to cash in with a player prop.
Each week, the Si Betting team is going to share their favorite picks to find the end zone on Sunday, and this week we have a trio of playmakers to wager on, including two who hit paydirt in Week 1.
The focus really falls in the Indianapolis Colts-Green Bay Packers matchup where it should be all about the ground game.
Let's break down the players to target to score in Week 2!
Best Week 2 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+160) – Iain MacMillan
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (+115) - Jennifer Piacenti
- Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+160) – Iain MacMillan
Week 1 announced the arrival of Detroit Lions’ wide receiver, Jameson Williams. Not only did he lead the team in receptions with five, but he also led the team in total targets with nine, three more than any other player. He can also be utilized on the ground as a ball-carrier, recording a rush for 13 yards in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, he and the Lions get to host a Buccaneers team that allowed 5.3 yards per snap against the lowly Washington Commanders offense.
I expect the Lions to be able to move the ball up and down the field with ease in Week 2 and I’m surprised Williams is still available at +160 to find the end zone despite his strong Week 1 performance.
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (+115) - Jennifer Piacenti
The Indianapolis Colts allowed Joe Mixon 153 yards, 5.3 yards per carry and a touchdown in Week 1, and it’s hard to imagine Matt LeFleur won’t choose to lean on his run game with Malik Willis taking over for Jordan Love this week.
Jacobs will share some duties, but he should remain the lead in this committee after averaging 5.3 yards per carry on 16 carries in Week 1.
Willis is a mobile QB that will also use his legs, but that should only open up more lanes for Jacobs. Jacobs had five red zone opportunities last week while Emmanuel Wilson had just one. Once at the goal-line, the Packers should protect their QB, and give the opportunity to the veteran.
Jacobs was also used on third and long last week, so even a receiving TD is in the realm of possibility.
Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey
If what Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley did to the Packers in Week 1 is any indication, this should be a monster game for Jonathan Taylor.
Barkley torched the Packers in Week 1, rushing for 109 yards and scoring three total touchdowns in Brazil last Friday night.
That should be a welcome sign for Taylor, who had 16 carries for 48 yards and a score against Houston.
While the efficiency wasn’t there for Taylor, he was the clear-cut option in the backfield (as expected) in Week 1. I love him against what may be a weak Green Bay run defense.
