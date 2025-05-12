Bet on Kris Bubic to Win AL Cy Young Before It's Too Late
We're starting to approach the point of the MLB season where if you want to value-hunt on the awards market, you're running out of time to do so. Before long, all the players who have a legitimate chance to win MVP or a Cy Young are going to separate themselves from the pack on the list of odds.
If you want to bet on a player with a legitimate chance to win the AL Cy Young but whose odds still present some value, I have a name for you: Kris Bubic.
AL Cy Young odds
- Tarik Skubal +180
- Garrett Crochet +380
- Hunter Brown +550
- Max Fried +600
- Nathan Eovaldi +1400
- Jacob deGrom +1600
- Cole Ragans +2000
- Pablo Lopez +3500
- Framber Valdez +4000
- Bryan Woo +4500
- Joe Ryan +5500
- Tyler Mahle +5500
- Carlos Rodon +6500
- Kris Bubic +6500
- Logan Gilbert +6500
Bet Kris Bubic to Win AL Cy Young
We're still relatively early in the MLB season with starting pitchers having around eight starts so far in their 2025 campaign, but it's hard to ignore Bubic's numbers. He's 14th on the odds list to win the AL Cy Young at 65-1, but he has the fourth-best ERA as of writing this article at 1.69.
Only Max Fried (+600), Tyler Mahle (+5500), and Hunter Brown (+550) have a better ERA than Bubic heading into the middle of May. The Royals' pitcher is also tied for fourth in WAR (1.9).
This season hasn't come out of nowhere for the 27-year old. He has improved each of the past three seasons, including last year when he had a 2.67 ERA in 27 appearances. To be fair, he was used as a reliever for the Royals last season, but he showed he has the stuff to thrive as a starter at the Major League level.
+6500 at DraftKings is also a great price on Bubic. He's listed at +5000 on both FanDuel and BetMGM.
He'll get the start on Tuesday against the Houston Astros. If he puts together another strong start, I doubt 65-1 odds will still be available on Wednesday morning. Bet on him now, before it's too late.
