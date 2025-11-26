Betting Vegas: Trent Green on Chiefs-Cowboys; Sharps vs Public for Packers-Lions
As a Southern California native, I’ve made the four-hour drive to Las Vegas countless times to enjoy what Sin City has to offer, including the option of sports betting.
It’s worth the hassle to make that drive, but I do wonder what it would be like to place a bet from the comfort of my own home. Missouri natives will know what that’s like on Monday when the state will legalize sports betting. Not only will Missourians have access to using all the major sports betting apps, they’ll also have the option of wagering in-person at casinos throughout the state.
Trent Green, the former quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and then-St. Louis Rams, is scheduled to place one of Missouri’s first legal bets on sports during a three-stop casino tour on Monday. In partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, Green will be visiting Horseshoe St. Louis, Isle of Capri Boonville and Harrah’s Kansas City.
“I'll be over there at Horseshoe St. Louis and get the sportsbook open and running and going and looking forward to getting my first bet,” Green told Sports Illustrated this week. “I’m going to put it on my Indiana Hoosiers, who are doing really well.”
Green, a Kansas City resident who works as an NFL analyst for CBS, is well aware of all the Missourians who crossed state lines into Kansas to place bets on their beloved Chiefs on game days.
“On game days for Chiefs games, you will see a line of cars on the highway that are making their way to cross state lines because Arrowhead Stadium is in Missouri,” Green says. “So, yeah, it’s a real thing. But now they don't have to. You get the Caesars sportsbook app, download it there and make your bets right there in the parking lot at Arrowhead.”
Green mentioned that from the three Thanksgiving games, he’s most intrigued about the Chiefs’ road clash against the Cowboys. He’s not alone in that regard because that game might see the most action in NFL Week 13.
“The two comeback wins by Kansas City and Dallas last week, and the fact that both are high-profile teams in the country, I think it’s going to garner a lot of attention and a lot of excitement and because Patrick Mahomes is playing in Texas where he grew up,” Green says. “Yeah, I think that’s gonna be what I'm looking forward to the most.”
Here’s everything you need to know betting wise about NFL Week 13.
Chiefs at Cowboys: “Biggest handle of the day”
Lamarr Mitchell, the executive director of trading for MGM Resorts/BetMGM, is expecting to see a ton of action on Chiefs-Cowboys all the way up to kick off Thursday afternoon.
The public will be on the Chiefs, who are laying 3.5 points. But there’s been two-way action because Cowboys fans usually support their team. Now they have more reasons for optimism after a two-game winning streak.
“Cowboys fans, they bet a lot and they support their team,” Mitchell says. “Same thing with Chiefs fans. No matter what happens, it’s like, ‘Hey, they’re still the Chiefs.’
“So I expect, especially with the game coming right in the middle of the day to get a lot of action. You know, people might not be up for the early game, the 9:30 a.m. [PT] game, but they’re ready for that 1:30 game. And there will be plenty of interest in this game because you either love or hate the Cowboys. Same thing with the Chiefs. So I anticipate that to be probably the biggest handle of the day for us.”
Packers at Lions: Pros vs. Joes matchup and more
The first of three Thanksgiving games will feature the Packers vs. the Lions in a matchup that hits all the betting angles.
There’s been odds movement, sharp action and a heavy public play, enough to get the books to root for the underdog.
Over at BetMGM, the initial line was Detroit -3, but that immediately moved to 2.5 points because of sharp action. Mitchell doesn’t expect that number to climb back up to three points, but if it does, the sharps will likely be all over that again.
On the other side, the public has strongly supported the Lions, with the ticket count being in favor of Detroit 10-to-1, and the money also sides with the home team at 8-to-1, according to Mitchell.
Bengals at Ravens: Not much support for Burrow
I thought maybe the Bengals would see some sharp action because Joe Burrow is expected to return and there appears to be value in Cincinnati getting seven points for a divisional clash. The Bengals and Ravens have had close games over the years.
But the underdog in this AFC North battle hasn’t seen much support.
“Not seeing lots of activity yet on the late game for Bengals-Ravens even with the anticipation of Burrow,” Mitchell said Tuesday afternoon.
Manzano’s NFL Week 13 Betting Tips
*Betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook
Buck the trend: Bengals (+7) at Ravens
The sharps aren’t interested in Burrow’s return. But I’ll take a chance here because Lamar Jackson has struggled in his past three games. The Ravens had slow starts against the Vikings, Browns and Jets. A slow start vs. Cincinnati could lead to a down-to-the-wire AFC North game.
Enticing Bet: Packers (+2.5) at Lions
I can’t imagine all four favorites handling business during the holiday schedule. There will be one upset and I’m willing to bet on the Packers’ stout defense against the struggling Jared Goff.
Moneyline Dog: Texans (+190) at Colts
I’m jumping on the Texans’ bandwagon after what their defense did to Josh Allen. It could be a long day for Daniel Jones.
SuperDog: Bears (+7) at Eagles
I can’t trust the Eagles to cover this many points. There’s too much drama on this offense between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. I could see a backdoor cover here from a feisty Bears team.
Not So Risky: Cowboys (+3.5) vs. Chiefs
I’m not convinced the Chiefs are fully back. The Colts let one get away last week. I can see this new-look Cowboys defense giving Mahomes fits. Also, Dak Prescott has played well most of this season.
Stay Away: Cardinals (+3) at Buccaneers
I want no part of this game. I get that Teddy Bridgewater might fill in for the injured Baker Mayfield, but the Cardinals have burned me too much this season.
Parlay: Browns (+4.5) vs. 49ers; Seahawks (-10.5) vs. Vikings; Bills (-3.5) at Steelers
I’m betting on Myles Garrett to force Brock Purdy into more turnovers. The Vikings are cooked with horrendous quarterback play this season. And I’ll take a bounce-back game from Buffalo.
Favorite Fave: Rams (-10.5) at Panthers
The Panthers will likely play better after flopping against the 49ers because they have one good game followed by one crappy game, a cycle they have repeated throughout 2025. But I don’t care about the pattern. The Rams are cruising right now.
Best Over/Under Total: Raiders-Chargers (under 41.5, -108)
The Raiders have given up and the Chargers can’t protect Justin Herbert. This will be a sloppy, low-scoring game.
