Bettor Drops Huge Six-Figure Wager on Commanders vs. Eagles Total in NFC Championship Game
Thinking of betting on the total in the Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game?
Well, one bettor has a very strong lean, as they dropped $220,000 on the UNDER 47.5 points at Caesars Sportsbook ahead of Sunday's afternoon matchup.
Even though both of these teams cleared 47.5 points in their divisional round matchups, this bettor believes that the third meeting of the season between these division rivals will be a low-scoring one.
So far in the postseason, Washington has gone over this number once. and under it once (scoring 46 points in the wild-card round against Tampa Bay). Philadelphia has done the same, clearing 47.5 points against the Los Angeles Rams while going under against the Green Bay Packers.
When it comes to betting on the total between these teams, there are a few interesting trends to note:
- The OVER is 12-7 in the Commanders’ 19 games this season.
- The UNDER is 11-8 in the Eagles’ 19 games this season.
- As an underdog, Washington has hit the OVER in six of eight games.
- Plus, as a road underdog, Washington is 5-2 to the OVER.
- Philadelphia has hit the UNDER in seven of 10 home games.
- As a home favorite, the Eagles are 7-3 to the UNDER.
These teams matched up twice during the regular season with the combined scores ending up with 44 points (in Philly's win at home) and 69 points (in Washington's win at home).
It seems that the Eagles would like to play a low-scoring game where the defense controls things, but shutting down Jayden Daniels will be a tough task on Sunday afternoon.
