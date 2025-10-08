Bettor Makes Over $300,000 Wager on Eagles-Giants Thursday Night Football
The New York Giants just lost to the previously-winless New Orleans Saints and have mostly looked terrible this season, even after giving rookie Jaxson Dart the starting QB job. Those facts didn’t stop one bettor in Tennessee from wagering over $300,000 on Big Blue to have a bounce back performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football – or at least not to get completely blown away.
According to Yahoo’s Ben Fawkes, someone bet $339,000 at Caesars Sportsbook in Tennessee on the Giants to cover a +7.5 point spread with -113 odds. If the Giants cover that spread, this bettor will walk away with $300,000 in profit.
SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is also backing the same bet in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every NFL game every week for the entire season. He bet Giants +7.5 with -110 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s why:
I was correct in my evaluation of the Eagles last week in saying that they weren't nearly as good as their record indicated. While I still believe that, I wouldn't go as far as betting on the Giants to pull off the upset and win this game outright. Still, I certainly won't be laying more than a touchdown on them on the road in a divisional game on Thursday night. The Eagles are still 28th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.9, two spots below the Giants at -0.8.
While the Giants' run defense is a cause for concern against an Eagles' team that relies on their run game, that's not enough for me to lay this many points on Philadelphia. The Eagles aren't, by any metric, as good as they were last season, and I'll continue to fade them until the betting market adjusts or until they start playing at the elite level they played at in 2024.
The Giants are 1-4 and have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. They rank 25th in yards per play (4.9), 28th in points per game (17.4) and dead last in red zone TD scoring percentage (31.6).
The Eagles have their own issues, ranking middle-of-the-pack in opponent yards per play (5.3) and ranking third-worst in yards per play (4.4) on offense. They have the seventh-highest rush percentage (as Iain alluded to), and the Giants are without two of their top WRs.
This could be a run-heavy game script for both teams, and neither defense has proven efficient at stopping the run. The Eagles are 25th in opponent yards per rush (4.7) and the Giants are 29th (5.3). That’s part of the reason the total has dropped from 42.5 to 40.5 at FanDuel.
The Giants lost both games to the Eagles last year. They were blown out, 28-3, in October, and lost 20-13 in the final game of the regular season. However, the Eagles rested many of their starters in the second game.
I'm sure the whale bettor would happily take that result again here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.