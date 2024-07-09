Bettor Places Crazy Wager on Sam Darnold to Win NFL MVP
We're still a few weeks away from training camps opening up across the NFL, but that doesn't mean bettors are waiting to place a few wagers.
There's one that was placed at FanDuel Sportsbook that caught the attention of bettors across the country. According to Ben Fawkes, someone has placed a $250 bet on Sam Darnold to win NFL MVP at 300-1 odds. The bet has a potential payout of $75,000.
Sam Darnold NFL MVP Odds
- +30000
Despite the $250 bet, FanDuel has kept Darnold's MVP odds at +30000, which is an implied probability of 0.33%.
Other players with the same odds as Darnold to win MVP include Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Kittle, Maxx Crosby Raheem Mostert, Travis Kelce, Justin Fields, Davante Adams, and his fellow Vikings QB, J.J McCarthy.
The clear argument against this bet is that Darnold may not even be the starting quarterback for the team. He's expected to enter the Vikings training camp in a QB battle against their No. 10 overall pick from Michigan, J.J. McCarthy. Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens are also on the roster.
Even if Darnold wins the starting gig, it's hard to imagine he'll play well enough to be in the MVP conversation. He started for the Jets for three straight seasons and the Panthers for one season in 2021 as well as six additional starts for Carlina in 2022. Last season, he started one game for the 49ers as Brock Purdy's backup.
In his career, he has amassed a record of 21-35 as the starter while completing only 59.7% of passes for 12,064 yards. He has 63 touchdown passes compared to 56 interceptions and has a career quarterback rating of 78.3.
There are better ways to spent $250. This is one bet I would recommend not tailing.
