Bettor Places Huge Six-Figure Wager on Yankees to Win AL Pennant
It's fair to say the New York Yankees are in the middle of a slump. They're 6-17 in their last 23 games dating back to the middle of June. Despite their slump, the Bronx Bombers still sit at 55-38, firmly in the postseason picture and just 3.0 games back from the Baltimore Orioles atop the AL East.
While some Yankees fans are starting to lose faith, there's one bettor who desperately needs New York to prove it is still the cream of the crop in the American League.
According to Ben Fawkes, a bettor placed a $150k wager on the Yankees to win the AL pennant back on June 5. Despite being in a major slump since then, oddsmakers still have their odds set at +250.
AL Pennant Odds
- Yankees +250
- Orioles +300
- Guardians +600
- Astros +750
- Twins +800
- Mariners +850
- Royals +2000
- Red Sox +2200
- Rangers +4000
- Rays +6600
- Blue Jays +12500
- Tigers +17500
- Angels +50000
- White Sox +50000
- Athletics +50000
To the relief of the bettor who laid six figures on the Yankees, they're still the +250 favorites. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 28.57% chance of winning the ALCS and representing the American League in the World Series.
Despite the lack of odds movement in their odds, the Yankees bettor should have at least a bit of concern about the direction of this club. The Yankees rank 20th in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days. Things are even worse when you look at their pitching. They have an ERA of 5.47 over the same time frame, with only the Rockies sporting a worse number at 6.16.
With that being said, there's plenty of time for the Yankees to figure things out and fight themselves out of this slump. For the sake of the bettor who wagered $150,000 on them, I hope they do.
