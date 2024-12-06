Bettor Places Massive $3M Wager on Panthers-Eagles
Throughout the NFL season, we often get reports on big bets that are placed, but few are as big as one placed on the Week 14 game between the Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Derek Stevens of Circa Sports announced this week that they have taken a $3M dollar bet on the Eagles to beat the Panthers on Sunday. The bet is a moneyline wager, meaning all that brave individual needs is for the Eagles to win the game, the point spread doesn't matter.
The bet has been reported to have a potential payout of $3,400,000 for a profit of $400k if the Eagles can do what's expected and win the game. Circa has since moved the moneyline price to Eagles -870, which is where it currently sits. The line movement caused by the bet has led to the Panthers' price at the sportsbook sit at +650, meaning if you're in Las Vegas and you want to get action down on the Panthers, Circa is currently the sportsbook offering the best price Bryce Young and co.
If you translate the Eagles' current moneyline odds of -870 to implied probability, they have an 89.69% chance of advancing to 11-2 with a home win against the Panthers.
If you think the Eagles bet is a "lock" and "free money" for the bettor, let's not forget that we almost saw a 13-point underdog win outright last week when the Raiders botched a snap late in the game with a chance to kick a game-winning field goal against a Chiefs team with similar odds that the Eagles have in Week 14.
Just two weeks ago, the Cowboys took down the Commanders as 10.5-point underdogs. While that isn't as big of an upset as the Panthers over the Eagles would be, it's clear that an underdog win by the Panthers is certainly within the realm of possibility.
For the sake of the brave soul who put up $3M on the Eagles, let's hope this is one game we don't see an upset happen in on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.