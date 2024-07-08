Bettor Places Massive Wager With Potential Million-Dollar Payout on Raiders to Win Super Bowl
One bettor is risking $31,000 on the Las Vegas Raiders ...
... to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
The Raiders have not made a Super Bowl since the 2002 season -- and they've only made the playoffs twice since then -- but one bettor placed $31K at 80/1 odds on Antonio Pierce's team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of this season.
If the Raiders somehow accomplish the feat, this bettor would win $2.48 million.
Could this bettor simply believe in Minshew Mania after Gardner Minshew signed with the franchise this offseason?
The veteran quarterback led the Indianapolis Colts to a 9-8 record last season, nearly making the playoffs out of the AFC South. He now is competing with second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the job in 2024 in Las Vegas.
The Raiders finished with an 8-9 record in 2023, but it was much better after Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels, going 5-4 over the final nine weeks of the regular season. Pierce did enough to keep the full-time gig, with players like Maxx Crosby going to bat for him.
While the Raiders showed some promise in 2023, they still have the third-worst odds to win the Super Bowl in their own division and the seventh-worst overall in the NFL.
This is clearly a long shot bet, but it's always possible that Las Vegas could shock the world in 2024.
