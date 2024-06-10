Bettor Two Wins Away From Cashing $200K Wager on Boston Celtics to Win NBA Finals
One bettor took one step closer to winning $100,000 after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
The bettor, who has a $215,000 wager on Boston to win the NBA Finals, needs just two more wins from Boston to cash this massive ticket.
Boston's odds have skyrocketed to win the Finals now that it is up 2-0, sitting at -800 on Monday.
Latest Odds to Win NBA Championship
- Celtics: -800
- Mavericks: +550
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Based on these odds, the Celtics have an implied probability of 88.89 percent to win the title this season. Dallas -- at +550 -- has just a 15.38 percent chance based on implied probability.
That's great news for this bettor, who had to risk a hefty amount to return $100K since Boston was heavily favored coming into the series.
Celtics Set as Underdogs vs. Mavericks in Game 3 of NBA Finals
Boston is set as a two-point underdog in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Dallas.
The C's covered the spread in each of the first two games of this series as home favorites, but this is the first time all postseason that they have been set as an underdog. In fact, Boston has not been a favorite of less than 6.5 points all postseason.
Dallas needs this win to keep its season alive, but it won't be easy against a Boston team that is 6-0 straight up on the road this postseason. No team in NBA history has ever erased a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.