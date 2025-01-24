Bettors Backing Commanders in NFC Championship Game, Line Movement Towards Eagles
The upstart Commanders will face NFC East rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game.
After winning outright as double digit underdogs, the Commanders are now receiving a significant upgrade in the market against the Eagles, but that’s not stopping bettors from flocking to bet Washington as six point underdogs against Philadelphia on the road.
As seen above, despite about two-thirds of tickets going on the Commanders, the betting market has moved towards the home favorite on the news that the team will be healthy ahead of the title game while the Commanders will be without starting guard Sam Cosmi, who tore his ACL last week against the Lions.
Here’s the updated betting odds for the NFC title game as many flock to back Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders: +6 (-105)
- Eagles: -6 (-115)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +240
- Eagles: -300
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sportsbooks Rooting for Eagles Cover in NFC Championship Game
As noted below from John Ewing of BETMGM, the sportsbook would prefer for the Eagles and Chiefs to win on Sunday as home favorites with a ton of action siding with the road underdogs.
The Commanders have been on a torrid run through the postseason with the rookie Daniels leading the way and has been continuously upgraded as the weeks go on.
Just five weeks ago, the Commanders were a four-point home underdog against the Eagles. The team rallied to win in the final moments after the Eagles lost Jalen Hurts to a concussion in that game. Earlier in the season they won as four-and-a-half point favorites by eight, 26-18.
Now, the two meet with a spot in the Super Bowl in the line with a similar point spread that the Eagles were last week against the Rams, winning by six in a snowy effort, but failing to cover the six-and-a-half point spread (winning by six).
After two upset wins, bettors are counting on a third straight from Washington and a Super Bowl berth, but the market is moving in the opposite direction and siding with the Eagles.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.