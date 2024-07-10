Bettors Hammering Caitlin Clark to Win WNBA MVP Despite Long Shot Odds
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is the favorite to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award this season, but bettors are hammering her in another market as well.
Clark is the most bet player at BetMGM Sportsbook to win the WNBA MVP despite being a massive long shot for the award
Clark has been solid in her rookie season, but the Fever are still a borderline playoff team and she hasn't put up nearly as impressive of numbers as some of the leading candidates in the latest odds.
WNBA MVP Odds
- A’ja Wilson: -700
- Napheesa Collier: +3000
- Alyssa Thomas: +3000
- Breanna Stewart: +4000
- Sabrina Ionescu: +5000
- Jonquel Jones: +6000
- Kahleah Copper: +7000
- Caitlin Clark: +8000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Clark recently became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double in the Fever’s upset win over the New York Liberty, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.
The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award – Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season, but she's well off from the MVP pace -- as these odds suggest.
Wilson is a near lock to win MVP already (she has an implied probability of 87.5 percent), and it makes with the numbers she's put up despite the Aces missing Chelsea Gray for a large chunk of this season.
A two-time champion, Wilson is averaging 27.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. She's been dominant on both ends of the floor for an Aces team that is just 3.5 games back of the best record in the league after a slow start to the 2024 season.
Bettors may be all over Clark in this market, but this isn't going to be the year the star rookie wins an MVP.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.