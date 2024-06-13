Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Ohio State Slight Favorites Over New Member Oregon
The Big Ten is one of the several conferences undergoing changes in the new era of college football with four new teams joining the league from the PAC-12.
While Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA look to make waves in their first season in the league, everyone will be chasing Ohio State in the eyes of oddsmakers. The Big Ten will welcome in its new members on the heels of the conference producing the National Champion in Michigan, who is expected to be in the fray with Penn State in 2024.
Here are the odds to win the Big Ten, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 Big Ten Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +140
- Oregon: +210
- Penn State: +550
- Michigan: +650
- USC: +2400
- Iowa: +3500
- Nebraska: +6000
- Washington: +6000
- Wisconsin: +8000
- Maryland: +10000
- Rutgers: +11000
- Illinois: +15000
- UCLA: +15000
- Minnesota: +17000
- Michigan State: +17000
- Northwestern: +20000
- Purdue: +30000
- Indiana: +30000
Ohio State Favored over Oregon in Early Odds
The Buckeyes missed the College Football Playoff last season, but with Michigan expected to take a step back after the Wolverines lost a ton of key contributors from last season’s National Championship team as well as coach Jim Harbaugh, it’s Ohio State at the top of the board.
Ryan Day’s defense was elite last season, but the offense needs a lift, and he went out and brought in a host of talent. The Buckeyes landed Chip Kelly to head up the offense that acquired Kansas State veteran quarterback Will Howard in the transfer portal. With plenty of wide receivers in hand, Ohio State bolstered its running back room by nabbing Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss.
The mandate is clear in Columbus for the Buckeyes to win big, but Oregon may prove to be a worthy candidate in its first season in the conference.
The Ducks were nearly in the CFP last season with Bo Nix leading a dynamic offense, but this season it will be Dillon Gabriel running the offense in Eugene after transferring from Oklahoma. The lefty QB will join forces with Jordan James in the backfield while throwing to returning wide receiver Tez Johnson and Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart.
Those two are the top teams in the conference, with plenty of other talented foes in the mix, like Penn State, who will hope the offense can take a step forward under former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and an elite pass rush.
Michigan will have more questions than usual with so many pieces gone from the title team, as will new entrant Washington, but the Wolverines have far more stability, promoting within to hire Sherrone Moore to keep some continuity intact.
Washington hired Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch and features as little returning production as any team in the country. Meanwhile, USC will bank on Lincoln Riley's offensive prowess to lead the Trojans into a strong start in the new conference as well as a revamped defense, led by the hiring of De'Anton Lynn from UCLA. Speaking of the Bruins, the team is going through wholesale changes of its own, indicated in the modest win total and long title odds.
