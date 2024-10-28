Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 8 (Jets Season is Officially Over)
We're quickly approaching the halfway mark of the 2024 NFL season. We're through the first eight weeks which means we can start narrowing in on teams who look like legitimate playoff contenders while crossing off those who have failed to live up to expectations this season.
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put a stranglehold on their respective divisions this week, and the Houston Texans created some separation atop the AFC South after taking down the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the likes of the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints can start preparing for the offseason as a playoff spot looks all but impossible with a 2-6 record.
Let's take a look at the teams whose Super Bowl odds shifted the most after Sunday;s action.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Detroit Lions (+800 to +650)
The Detroit Lions had yet another impressive win against the Tennessee Titans and have now firmly established themselves as the best team in the NFC and are on the inside track to getting the first round BYE in the playoffs. They lead the NFL in average scoring margin at +14.3.
Buffalo Bills (+1100 to +950)
Many people believed this would be a down year for the Buffalo Bills, but they're starting to look like a top contender and arguably the AFC team with the best chance to take down the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They're second in the NFL in average scoring margin at +10.5.
Washington Commanders (+2800 to +2200)
The Miracle in Maryland may have spark something for the Washington Commanders. A hail mary on the final play of the game won them the game against the Chicago Bears and now we need to start looking at this team as a legitimate contender in the NFC, not just a flash in the plan that's going to regress to the mean. The odds reflect that oddsmakers and bettors are starting to take this team seriously.
Atlanta Falcons (+3500 to +2800)
Say what you want about their chances of making a deep playoff run, but at the very least the Falcons are in the drivers seat in the NFC South. They sit in sole possession of first place and are now 4-0 in the division. A home playoff game seems imminent for the Falcons.
Denver Broncos (+7500 +5000)
The Denver Broncos continue to find ways to win football games and are now sitting at 5-3 which is good for second place in the AFC West and a No. 2 wild card seeding into the playoffs. Can they continue to win based on elite defensive play?
Los Angeles Rams (+10000 to +6000)
The Los Angeles Rams aren't dead yet. An upset win on Thursday night brings them to 3-4 on the season and the NFC West is wide open with all three other teams in the division sitting at 4-4. We saw the Rams get hot in the second half of the season last year, if that happens again the Rams could find themselves sneaking back into the postseason.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500 to +6000)
It has been a disastrous few weeks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lost twice to the Falcons, but they lost Chris Godwin for the season and Mike Evans for a handful of weeks, leaving their offense with no weapons to help Baker Mayfield. They're behind the 8-ball in the NFC South and are staring down a Monday Night Football meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
Chicago Bears (+3500 to +5500)
Not only are the Bears now sitting in sole possession of last place in the NFC North after suffering a heart breaking defeat to the Commanders, but they have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. Their remaining opponents have a combined win percentage this season of .632. To say they have an uphill battle infront of them would be putting it lightly.
Seattle Seahawks (+3500 to +6500)
The bad news is the Seattle Seahawks were blown out by the Buffalo Bills on their home field. The good news is the entire division has four losses each which means they're still alive in the NFC West. They need to find a way to fix their weaknesses under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Dallas Cowboys (+3500 to +8000)
It might be time to push the panic button in Dallas. They're 3-4 on the season, well behind both the Commanders and the Eagles in the NFC East. Not only that, but their defense can't seem to stop anybody and Dak Prescott is having the worst season of his career. The Cowboys need to starting stringing wins together in a hurry if they want to get back in the mix.
New York Jets (+4000 to +6500)
A loss to arguably the worst team in the NFL, the New England Patriots, could spell the end of the New York Jets' playoff dreams. They've now lost five straight games and the Aaron Rodgers experiment can officially labeled as a failure. Watching this team is like seeing a car crash in slow motion.
