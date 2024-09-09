Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Stunning NFL Week 1 (Packers Falling, Saints Surge)
The first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season did not disappoint, as there were upsets, overtime wins, blowouts and plenty of stars showing out across the slate -- including some on their new teams.
Each week of the season, we're tracking the Super Bowl betting market at SI Betting with two stories -- our NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds, and the biggest movers in the odds each week.
This is the first edition of the biggest winners and losers in the Super Bowl odds, and we've seen a few teams go through some huge changes after just one game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Philadelphia Eagles (+1400 to +1000)
Let's start with the Friday night game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Philly ended up winning -- and covering the spread -- in Brazil, a huge win for the race for the playoffs in the NFC.
Already viewed as a contender, the Eagles saw their odds jump from +1400 to +1000, putting them in third (tied with the Detroit Lions) to win the Super Bowl this season. The addition of Saquon Barkley (three touchdowns in Week 1) already looks like a home-run move.
Dallas Cowboys (+1900 to +1500)
How about them Cowboys?
Dallas domianted the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 1, putting together an impressive defensive display to move to 1-0 on the season. Despite being underdogs, the Cowboys left no doubt in Sunday's game, and oddsmakers improved the Cowboys' odds in the process.
Dallas -- the defending NFC East champion -- moved from +1900 to +1500 in the odds, and it has a lot more certainty regarding its future now that Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are locked up on long-term contracts.
New Orleans Saints (+10000 to +6500)
The biggest mover this week was the New Orleans Saints, who went from an afterthought in the NFC to into the playoff picture based on this odds movement.
New Orleans blew out the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, and while the Panthers are far from a playoff team, the Saints showed some impressive offensive versatility with Derek Carr throwing three scores and Alvin Kamara having a big game on the road.
Does New Orleans have a real shot to win the NFC South? These odds suggest it'll be in the mix with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.
Houston Texans (+1600 to +1300)
Houston picked up a huge division win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, relying on two new veterans to get the job done.
While Nico Collins was the leading receiver for Houston, Stefon Diggs (two touchdowns) and Joe Mixon (159 rushing yards, touchdown) both had massive games after being acquired in the offseason.
The Texans are now sixth in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Green Bay Packers (+1800 to +3500)
It's a no-brainer that the Packers fall on the "losers" section of this list.
Not only did Green Bay lose in Week 1, but it lost starting quarterback Jordan Love to an MCL injury. The timetable for Love's return has been set at 3-6 weeks, which could put the Packers in trouble when it comes to making the playoffs this season.
Malik Willis, Sean Clifford or potentially a free agent are the options to replace Love until he is healthy enough to play again, which is clearly a concern.
Green Bay could be in danger of missing the postseason if it starts 0-3 or 0-4 without Love.
Cincinnati Bengals (+1300 to +1800)
The worst performance of Week 1 goes to the Cincinnati Bengals, who opened the week at 8.5-point favorites and ended up losing to the New England Patriots.
Cincy has gotten off to a lot of slow starts under Zac Taylor, but it did benefit from three other AFC North teams losing in Week 1. Still, the Bengals dropped from +1300 to +1800 in the latest odds.
Atlanta Falcons (+3000 to +4000)
Kirk Cousins' Atlanta Falcons debut was dreadful.
He threw for just 155 yards, was picked twice and lost a fumble. That led to an Atlanta loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who didn't even score a touchdown in Sunay's 18-10 win.
Atlanta dropped from +3000 to +4000 in the latest odds, but it's in some trouble with the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking fantastic in Week 1.
Cleveland Browns (+4000 to +6000)
Deshaun Watson still hasn't found his form from his time in Houston.
The veteran quarterback threw two picks, took six sacks and was outclassed by the Dallas defense in a blowout loss at home.
Cleveland made the playoffs last season, but it needs Watson to play much better than he did on Sunday to do so again in a loaded AFC. The Browns are now outside of the contending pack at +6000 in the latest odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
