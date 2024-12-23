Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers Following Week 16 (Vikings Have Path to No. 1 Seed)
We're entering the final two weeks of the NFL season and we have a pretty good idea which teams will be competing in the postseason. At this point, it's all about seeding and momentum. Teams will be fighting for the best possible seed for the playoffs.
We've also seen that sometimes the team with the best chance to win is the one that enters the playoffs with momentum.
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers in the latest list of Super Bowl odds after Week 16.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Kansas City Chiefs (+500 to +400)
The Chiefs beat the Texans on Saturday which tightened their grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They now only need to win one of their final two games or the Bills to lose one of their final two games to officially clinch the top spot. That will make their path to the Super Bowl significantly easier.
Minnesota Vikings (+1200 to +1100)
The Vikings now control their own destiny to get the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs. With the Eagles losing the Commanders, the Vikings just have to beat both the Vikings and Lions in the final two weeks to pull it off. It's not an easy path, but it's a clear path nonetheless. That will significantly improve their chance of making the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Rams (+4000 to +3000)
With a win and a Seahawks loss, the Rams are now outright favorites to win the NFC West and lock up at least one home playoff game. They have Super Bowl experience and plenty of offensive weapons, which could make them a scary team for any one to face in the postseason.
Biggest Losers in the Super Bowl Odds Movement
Philadelphia Eagles (+450 to +600)
A Week 16 loss to the Commanders has caused the Eagles to lose out on a chance for the No. 1 seed in the conference. They still need to win just one of their final two games to lock up the NFC East and the No. 2 seed. With that being said, Jalen Hurts left their game with a concussion and that could prove to be an issue in the home stretch of the season.
Houston Texans (+3500 to +4500)
The Texans are likely locked into the No. 4 seed regardless, but losing Tank Dell is going to have a significant impact on their Super Bowl hopes. Their offense has already had a down season, but now they're completely depleted at the wide receiver position.
Denver Broncos (+3500 to +6000)
The Broncos let their Week 16 game against the Chargers slip through their fingers and now they have to beat either the Bengals or the Chiefs to lock up a playoff spot. Their best chance of making the postseason is for the Chiefs to lock up the No. 1 seed in Week 17, which will lead to them likely playing their backups in Week 18, opening the door for the Broncos to safely win and make the playoffs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500 to +5000)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in control of their own destiny but now that they've lost to the Dallas Cowboys, they need to not only win their last two games, but get some help from other teams if they want to make the playoffs. If they can beat the Panthers in Week 17 and the Commanders beat the Falcons, destiny will be back in the Bucs' hands for Week 18.
