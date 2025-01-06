Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers Following Week 18 (Lions Lock Up No. 1 Seed)
The field for the NFL Playoffs is officially set. Just 14 teams remain with any hope of winning Super Bowl 59.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will enjoy a first round BYE in their respective conferences while the other 12 teams battle it out in the wild card round. Now that the postseason bracket is set, let's take a look at which team's odds were the biggest risers and fallers after Week 18 action.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Detroit Lions (+450 to +280)
Not only did the Lions win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 seed, but they also looked the best they've looked in weeks on the defensive side of the football. Alex Anzalone returned from injury and made an immediate impact, helping shut down a Minnesota offense that was firing on all cylinders in prior weeks.
Now, the Lions can enjoy a week off and await their Divisional Round opponent. They're now the betting favorites to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Los Angeles Chargers (+4500 to +2800)
Things broke right for the Chargers in Week 18 and now instead of heading to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, they get to travel to Houston to take on the Texans who many believe is the weakest division winner this season. The Chargers are set as betting favorites to win and advance, which could potentially set up a Divisional Round meeting against their divisional foe, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4500 to +3500)
Things got weird for Tampa Bay through the first three quarters of their must-win game against the Saints, but they snapped back to reality in the fourth quarter to eventually beat the Saints and lock up the NFC South. Not only that, but the Rams lost to the Cardinals in the late afternoon, handing the No. 3 seed to Tampa Bay. They'll host the Commanders in the opening round.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Minnesota Vikings (+750 to +1600)
The Vikings chose a bad time to have their worst offensive performance of the season. They looked inept against the Lions on Sunday Night Football and now have to head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the opening round. Their path to New Orleans just got significantly more difficult.
Green Bay Packers (+1400 to +2000)
The Packers lost to the Bears in Week 18, causing them to fall to the No. 7 spot in the NFC. Now, they have a difficult path ahead of them if they want to make a run at the Super Bowl. They would have to beat the No. 2 seed Eagles and No. 1 seed Lions on the road in back-to-back, a task that seems almost insurmountable. As a result, their odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy have dropped significantly.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+5500 to +9000)
The Steelers stumbled in the final stretch of the season, losing both the AFC North and now the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. As a result, they have to head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the opening round and if they manage to get past them, they'd likely have to go to Kansas City to play the 15-2 Chiefs. Different year, same result for Pittsburgh.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.