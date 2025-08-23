Bills vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Bills limp into Tampa after a disastrous 38-0 loss to Chicago that had coaches fuming on Hard Knocks, raising real questions about Buffalo’s depth.
Through two preseason games, Sean McDermott’s team has been shredded for a league-worst 462 yards per game, a stark contrast to their lofty regular-season projections.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have quietly looked like one of the sharpest units in August, grinding out wins over the Titans and Steelers while showing defensive bite and roster depth.
With Raymond James Stadium hosting the finale, Tampa enters with momentum while Buffalo is searching for any sign of stability.
Bills vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (-105)
- Buccaneers +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills (+110)
- Buccaneers (-130)
Total
- Over 36.5 (-110)
- Under 36.5 (-110)
Bills vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Buccaneers Record: 2-0
- Bills Record: 0-2
Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Sean McDermott is 17-11 straight up and 17-11 against the spread in the preseason.
- Todd Bowles is 13-14 straight up and 15-12 against the spread in the preseason.
Bills vs. Buccaneers and Pick
Backing Tampa Bay as a home underdog is less about fading Buffalo’s talent and more about what the preseason has revealed. The Bills’ offense has been stuck in neutral without Josh Allen, managing just 12.5 points per game and showing little rhythm between Mitch Trubisky and Mike White. Their defense has been even more concerning, surrendering 36 points per outing and looking especially vulnerable against the run — an area Tampa’s backfield depth has exploited. Owen Wright leads the Bucs with 127 rushing yards at 5.6 per carry, and Sean Tucker has chipped in consistent production, giving Todd Bowles a reliable rotation even while Rachaad White rests.
Rookie Jalen McMillan and veteran Devin Culp have flashed as pass catchers, giving Tampa’s quarterbacks enough support to sustain drives against second- and third-string defensive backs.
On the other side, Buffalo’s rookies like Frank Gore Jr. have shown energy, but the offense has lacked finishing power, going scoreless against Chicago despite multiple red-zone trips. Tampa’s defense, allowing just 10.5 points per game this preseason, looks ready to have its way on a Bills offense that hasn’t protected its quarterbacks well. The market still leans Buffalo on reputation, but Tampa’s actual play on the field suggests this number is mispriced.
Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
