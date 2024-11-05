Bills vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Buffalo Bills have rattled off four-straight wins and now sit in second place in the AFC, which includes a dominant four-game lead on the AFC East.
They're favored once again in Week 10, this time against the Indianapolis Colts who are hoping their decision to bench their young quarterback in favor of Joe Flacco, doesn't come back to haunt them.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my prediction.
Bills vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -4.5 (-104)
- Colts +4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Bills -200
- Colts +168
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-105)
- UNDER 46.5 (-115)
Bills vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Bills Record: 7-2
- Colts Record: 4-5
Bills vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Bills are 13-3 straight up in their last 16 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Bills' last six road games
- Bills are 11-3 straight up in their last 14 games in the AFC
- Colts are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Bills
- Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- Colts are 6-0 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
Bills vs. Colts Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Reggie Gilliam, FB - Questionable
- Amari Cooper, WR - Questionable
- Christian Benford, CB - Questionable
- Dawuane Smoot, DE - IR
- Keon Coleman, WR - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Ryan Kelly, C - IR
- Bernhard Raimann, OT - Questionable
- Trevor Denbow, S - IR
- Jaylon Carlies, LB - IR
- JuJu Brents, CB - IR
Bills vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: The Bills' quarterback has been set as the betting favorite to be named this season's NFL MVP. In what was supposed to be a down year for Buffalo, Allen has looked as dominant as ever and as a result, the Bills are once again top contenders in the AFC.
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: Moreso than arguably any other running back in the NFL, Jonathan Taylor's success on a weekly basis plays a massive role on whether or not the Colts have a chance to win. He's average 4.8 yards per carry on the season along with five touchdowns on the ground. If a defense struggled to stop him, the Colts are tough to beat.
Bills vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points on the underdog Colts:
The Colts are a much different team with Joe Flacco at quarterback. Even in last week's loss to the Vikings, they still looked like a more diverse offense with Flacco's ability to throw the ball.
This week, they host the Bills, who have had some issues when playing on the road this season. The Bills have a Net Yards per Play of -0.7 away from home this season. Their average scoring margin also drops from +17.5 to +3.4.
If the Colts can run the ball successfully, which they should be able to do against a defense that allows 4.8 yards per carry, they can stay in this game and cover the spread as home underdogs.
Pick: Colts +4.5 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
