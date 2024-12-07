Bills vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will throw down in an interconference duel in Week 14.
You can check out the latest odds and my final score prediction here, but in this article, we're talking all about player props. I have three locked in for this game that I'm about to break down. Let's dive into it.
Bills vs. Rams Best Player Prop Bets
- Kyren Williams UNDER 68.5 Rush Yards (-120)
- Josh Allen UNDER 6.5 Rush Attempts (-110)
- Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+205)
Kyren Williams UNDER 68.5 Rush Yards (-120)
Kyren Williams had a great game last week against the Saints, but let's not forget his production has overall been down in 2024. He's averaging just 4.2 yards per carry and now he and the Rams have to face a Bills defense that ranks seventh in opponent rush success rate and eighth in opponent rush EPA.
If the Bills get out to an early lead, the Rams will have to turn to the air which is going to limit Williams' carries.
Josh Allen UNDER 6.5 Rush Attempts (-110)
Josh Allen has been boom or bust when it comes to taking off with his legs. Generally, the closer the game the more often he'll run with the ball, but if it's a one-sided affair in a game with not as much importance, he won't run as often. I think the Bills are going to get off to a big enough lead early they won't need him to take off with the ball.
The Rams' pass rush is also likely to keep Allen in the pocket.
Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+205)
Khalil Shakir has been the primary receiver on the Bills offense based on targets the past handful of weeks, but the betting market evaluates Amari Cooper as if he's No. 1. That leaves Shakir with some great betting value, including in the touchdown market. He has seen 28 targets in the last three games, hauling in 18 of them. If he continues to be targeted by Allen at that rate, it's only a matter of time before he scores his third touchdown of the season.
