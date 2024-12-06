Bills vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Expect a Defensive Battle)
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 14 action. The Bills hold the longest win streak in the AFC at seven wins and if they're able to beat the Rams, they have a shot on taking over the top spot in the conference if the Chargers beat the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Meanwhile, the Rams are still alive in the NFC West sitting just one game back from the Seahawks for the top spot. Every game is going to be pivotal for them to win the rest of the season.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this interconference duel and then I'll predict the final score.
Bills vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bills -4.5 (-112)
- Rams +4 .5(-108)
Moneyline
- Bills -205
- Rams +170
Total
- 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Bills opened as 3.5-point favorites and the line has since increased a full point up to Bills -4.5. The total in the game has dropped one point down to 48.5.
Bills vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the total in Sunday's game:
The Rams' success after their slow start to the season has been largely due to their defense, which has stepped up in a big way. Since Week 7, they're seventh in opponent EPA per play and ninth in opponent success rate. They're also sixth in red zone defense (46.51%) and 10th in QB pressure rate.
The Rams, despite getting healthy have struggled offensively and Matt Stafford ranks around the middle of the pack in most quarterback metrics this season.
The Bills defense has also been fantastic of late, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play since Week 7 while also ranking eighth in red zone defense.
This total is too high for a game involving these two great defenses.
If I have to predict the final score, I'm going to have to pick a side to win the game and while I like the Bills to win, I don't feel comfortable laying 4.5 points on them. The Bills are in a bit of a sell high spot after a few dominant victories and the Rams defense, specifically its pass rush, could prove to give Josh Allen some issues. I think we'll see a close, low-scoring game with the Bills squeaking out a win.
Final score prediction: Bills 18, Rams 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
