Bills vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
Fresh off of a blowout win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills are riding high heading into their Week 14 clash with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams, who knocked off the New Orleans Saints on a Puka Nacua touchdown in Week 13, are just one game back of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.
Meanwhile, the Bills have clinched the AFC East, but they have bigger things on their mind. Buffalo is just one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC standings – and it holds the tiebreaker after knocking off KC earlier this season.
With the Bills set as road favorites on Sunday, how should we bet on this matchup?
Bills vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bills -4 (-110)
- Rams +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: -192
- Rams: +150
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bills vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 8
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bills record: 10-2
- Rams record: 6-6
Bills vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Bills are 8-4 against the spread this season.
- The Rams are 5-7 against the spread this season.
- Buffalo is a perfect 3-0 ATS as a road favorite.
- Los Angeles is 2-2 ATS as a home underdog.
- The OVER 7-5 in the Bills’ 12 games this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Rams’ 12 games this season.
Bills vs. Rams Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Keon Coleman – questionable
- Dalton Kincaid – questionable
Rams Injury Report
- Demarcus Robinson – questionable
- Matthew Stafford – questionable
- Tyler Higbee – out
Bills vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: The MVP favorite, Allen is coming off a game where he scored a rushing, receiving, and passing touchdown – the first player to ever do so in one game. On the season, Allen has thrown 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. He's led Buffalo to a 10-2 record, and the team has won seven games in a row.
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: Since returning from a knee injury, Puka Nacua has gone OFF in every game that he hasn’t been ejected from. In the five full games that Nacua has played, he has made at least five catches in every game and has over 100 yards in three of them.
Bills vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
The Bills are playing some great football right now, and they’ve gone a perfect 3-0 against the spread as a road favorite in the 2024 season.
I’ll back them in this game, as the Rams have been less than impressive in the 2024 season despite their .500 record.
Los Angeles ranks 16th in EPA/Play on offense and 23rd in EPA/Play on defense while the Bills rank No. 2 and No. 11 in those respective statistics.
Not only that, but the Rams have losses by five or more points to .500 teams (or better) like the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers this season.
In fact, the only two teams that are over .500 that the Rams beat this season are the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.
Buffalo is riding high after a snow game win over the 49ers, and it should dominate this Rams defense (18th in points allowed, 25th in yards per play) in a much better weather setting in Week 14.
Pick: Bills -4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
