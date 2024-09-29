Bills vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 4
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens cap off a loaded NFL Sunday on Sunday Night Football in Baltimore.
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen meet in a battle of two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in football as the Ravens, the best team in the regular season in 2023, looks to avoid a 1-3 start and hand the Bills its first loss of the year.
How should we bet this one? We got you covered with updated odds and final score predictions!
Bills vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills: +2.5 (-110)
- Ravens: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: +116
- Ravens: -136
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bills vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
Our NFL betting expert Ian McMillan believes that this is the time to buy low on the Ravens.
After an impressive win on the road against the Cowboys, the Ravens are primed to get back to .500 against the undefeated Bills. In MacMillan’s eyes, Baltimore is still an elite team despite a slow start.
Here's what he had to say in his weekly column, Road to 272, which covers every game on the weekly card.
Despite being 1-2, the Ravens rank fifth in the league in Net Yards per Play and their offense is averaging a blistering 6.6 yards per play, the best mark in the NFL. More important than the Ravens' offense is their defense, specifically their ability to stop the run.
The Ravens have allowed just 2.8 yards per carry, the fewest in the NFL by 0.7 yards per rush. That's going to be a tough challenge for a Bills team that has embraced the run this season, running at a top five rate amongst all teams.
Buffalo is fresh off a drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night, winning 47-10 in Western New York, but believes this is the time to sell on the team that is off to an undefeated start against a stingy defense on the road.
In a game that features two dual threat quarterbacks, this one may be back and forth, but Baltimore is primed to prevail on Sunday Night Football.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Bills 20
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.