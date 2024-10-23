Bills vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills sit at 5-2 through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, which is good enough to have a firm grasp on the AFC East with the rest of the division falling over themselves to start the year.
They can build on that lead further in Week 8 when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks, who are fresh off an impressive victory in Atlanta.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this game and then I'll break down which side I'm leaning toward.
Bills vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -3 (-110)
- Seahawks +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills -160
- Seahawks +135
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
Bills vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 4:05 pm EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Bills Record: 5-2
- Seahawks Record: 4-3
Bills vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- Bills are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Bills' last 12 games
- Bills are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Seahawks
- Seahawks are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 10-0 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Seahawks are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games vs. AFC East opponents
Bills vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Mike Edwards, S - Questionable
- Dorian Williams, LB - Questionable
- Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable
- Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Riq Woolen, CB - Questionable
- Stone Forsythe, OT - Questionable
- Tre Brown, CB - Questionable
- DK Metcalf, WR - Questionable
Bills vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
Buffalo Bills
Amari Cooper: The Bills' new wide receiver is going to make a massive difference in their offense. He already made an immediate impact, hauling in four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in Week 7, despite only having a few days to learn the system. Expect him to get even better as the season progresses and he builds his chemistry with Josh Allen.
Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III: The Seahawks would be smart to continue to lean on their run game like they did last week against the Falcons. Kenneth Walker III has had a solid first seven weeks of the season, putting up 303 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per rush.
Bills vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Bills to get the job done in Seattle:
We may not have seen the full extent of it next week, but I don't think it can be understated how much of a positive effect Amari Cooper will have on this Bills offense. It was a unit that was one-dimensional for the first six weeks of the season, and now Josh Allen has a real weapon at wideout he can rely on after having already been playing at an MVP level.
When it comes to the run game, the Seahawks and Bills rank 29th and 30th in opponent yards per carry allowing an average of 5.0 and 5.1 yards per rush respectively, but it's the Bills who are better equipped to take advantage of it.
I'll lay the field goal with the Bills.
Pick: Bills -3 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!