Bills vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Buffalo Bills are still a Super Bowl contender this season, but they've suffered some baffling losses, including a loss to the Houston Texans last week. It's time for them to wake up and start beating inferior opponents. They'll have a chance to do that this weekend when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are also trying to hang on to a spot in the NFL Playoffs.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 13 showdown.
Bills vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -3.5 (-112)
- Steelers +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bills -205
- Steelers +167
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-114)
- UNDER 47.5 (-106)
Bills vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 30
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills Record: 7-4
- Steelers Record: 6-5
Bills vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- Bills are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Bills' last seven games
- Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Steelers
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Steelers' last eight home games vs. Bills
Bills vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Spencer Brown, OT - Doubtful
- Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable
- Phidarian Mathis, DT - Questionable
- Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable
- Tylan Grable, OT - IR-R
Steelers Injury Report
- DK Metcalf, WR - Questionable
- Aaron Rodgers, QB - Questionable
- Broderick Jones, OT - Out
- Derrick Harmon, DT - Out
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable
Bills vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
- Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills
The defending NFL MVP can't continue to have performances like he had last week if he wants to finally lead the Bills to the Super Bowl. We need more 2024 Josh Allen performances moving forward. So far this season, he has thrown for 246.3 yards per game with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Bills vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this AFC showdown:
The Bills' offense remains one of the few elite units in the NFL, but their defense has cost them already this season, and they'll continue to allow opponents to stay in games they have no business staying in. The Bills are sixth in offensive DVOA but 21st in defensive DVOA. Their defense also can't stop the run, which is bad news against the Steelers' run-first offense.
As bad as their defense is, it's tough to bet against Josh Allen as well. The move to make for Bills games moving forward may just be to bet the OVER and hope the Bills continue to be all offense and no defense.
Pick: OVER 47.5 (-114) via Caesars
Claim 20 100% profit boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZR20X’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo allows you to double your winnings on 20 bets after depositing $10 and placing a $1 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!