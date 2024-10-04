Bills vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5
The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are set to square off in what will be a measuring stick game for two of the best teams the AFC has to offer.
The odds have shifted throughout the week with the Texans opening as 1-point favorites and then the line flipped with the Bills now set as the slight favorite. Regardless of what side you're betting on, you can also sprinkle on some touchdown bets as well.
In this article, I'm going to narrow in on two players you should bet on to find the end zone on Sunday. Let's dive into it.
Bills vs. Texans Touchdown Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Dalton Kincaid Touchdown +145
- Stefon Diggs Touchdown +150
Dalton Kincaid Touchdown +145
Dalton Kincaid has improved his numbers on a weekly basis so far this season, including a season-high 47 yards on five receptions in Week 4 against the Ravens. With Josh Allen still figuring out his new receiver corp, he has been able to rely on Kincaid as one of his favorite options and I expect that to continue into this week.
There's a reason he has the best odds to score amongst the top Bills' pass-catchers.
Stefon Diggs Touchdown +150
I don't need much more reason than the fact Stefon Diggs is playing against his former team for me to bet on him to score a touchdown on Sunday. With that being said, it certainly helps that he's been a red zone target for the Texans this season, hauling in two touchdowns and rushing for a third.
He's the clear No. 2 option, seeing 33 targets across the first four weeks. You can be confident in knowing Diggs will bring his best when he takes on his former team in Week 5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!