Bills vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 12
The Buffalo Bills head down to take on the Houston Texans in a short week on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills are coming off a 44-32 home win over the Bucs, while the Texans grinded out a 16-13 victory in Tennessee.
The total is set at 43.5 for this one, so there should be a few touchdowns on each side.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for Thursday Night Football in Week 12.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Texans
- Woody Marks Anytime TD (+125)
- Josh Allen Anytime TD (-130)
- James Cook Anytime TD (-105)
Woody Marks Anytime TD (+125)
Nick Chubb started the season as the Texans’ lead back, but Woody Marks has taken over that role as the season has moved along. Marks has now seen 338 snaps to Chubb’s 253, including a huge majority in recent weeks since the bye.
The Bills have allowed the most rushing touchdowns this season with 17 in 10 games. A running back has scored against them in every week except Week 2 when they held the lowly Jets to 10 points.
Take the plus odds and run on Marks to score against the Bills.
Josh Allen Anytime TD (-130)
Let’s start with Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is putting the team on his back this season, and he showed that last week. He threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns while also running for three scores.
Allen is now up to 18 passing touchdowns and, more importantly for this bet, 10 rushing touchdowns on the season.
The Texans haven’t allowed a quarterback to run for a touchdown yet this season, but they haven’t played the likes of Allen. I’ll take him here at -130, and consider 2+ TDs (+425) as he’s done that four times this season.
James Cook Anytime TD (-105)
While the Texans haven’t allowed a quarterback rushing touchdown, plenty of running backs have scored against Houston this season.
The Titans’ backs didn’t find paydirt last week, but that’s not too surprising. James Cook is a lot better than either of Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears, though.
Cook caught a touchdown pass last week, giving him eight scores on the season. That is second on the team behind Allen, with the injured Dalton Kincaid behind him with four touchdowns.
