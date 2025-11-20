Bills vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 12 (Bet on Josh Allen)
A pair of AFC playoff contenders battle on Thursday Night Football in Week 12, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hit the road against the Houston Texans.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been dealing with a concussion that has kept him out of the team’s last two games, and has been ruled out once again for this matchup.
Still, there are a ton of player prop angles to take for both teams in this Thursday night battle, especially after Allen and the Bills turned in a massive performance in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
I’m eyeing player props for Houston running back Woody Marks and Bills wideout Khalil Shakir as two of my favorite plays for this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of these picks for Bills vs. Texans.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Texans
- Josh Allen OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Woody Marks OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
- Khalil Shakir 5+ Receptions (-113)
Josh Allen OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
This season, Allen is averaging over 35 rushing yards per game for the Bills, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he decides to tuck the ball and run against his tough Houston defense.
The Texans are No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Pass and No. 11 in sack percentage, and they likely won’t make it easy on Allen to find his top receivers on Thursday.
But, Allen’s escapability is one of the reasons why he’s an MVP and arguably the most dangerous weapon in the league. The star quarterback has five games with over 31.5 rushing yards this season and seven games with at least 30 rushing yards.
Houston has allowed 190 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks on just 27 attempts, so Allen may be able to take advantage on Thursday. He has carried the ball at least six times in seven of his 10 games this season.
Woody Marks OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Buffalo is a terrific matchup for Houston rookie running back Woody Marks, who appears to have taken the top spot in the team’s running back rotation.
Marks played 80.0 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 10 and 65.7 percent of the snaps in Week 11, carrying the ball 32 times during that stretch.
He now has five games in a row with double-digit carries, although he only has one game this season with over 64.5 rushing yards.
Still, I think this could be a breakout spot for Marks, as the Bills are just 31st in the NFL in EPA/Rush, allowing 5.4 yards per carry – the second-most in the NFL.
Marks has 14 and 18 carries in his last two games, and he should find ample running room against a Buffalo defense that allowed 106 yards and two scores to Tampa Bay’s Sean Tucker in Week 11.
Khalil Shakir 5+ Receptions (-113)
Houston has an elite pass defense, but I think Khalil Shakir could be a safety valve for Allen in this matchup.
This season, the Bills wideout has six games with at least five catches, including three of his last four matchups. Shakir has been targeted 61 times in 10 games with 27 of those targets coming in the last four weeks.
He only reeled in one pass against Tampa Bay, but I think this is a bounce-back spot for one of Allen’s most-trusted weapons.
Shakir has played 59.7 percent of the team’s snaps this season and leads the team in receptions (46), target (61) and receiving yards (454) in 2025.
