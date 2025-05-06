Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
The Toronto Blue Jays have dropped two straight games after fighting their way back to .500 and now head to Los Angeles to take on the Angels in a three-game series.
The Angels, at 13-20, need to start stringing together wins in a hurry if they want to have any hope of being a contender in the AL West this season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+140)
- Angels +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays -112
- Angels -104
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Blue Jays vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Game Time: 9:38 PM EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, FanDuel Sports Network West, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Blue Jays Record: 16-18
- Angels Record: 13-20
Blue Jays vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Jose Urena, RHP (0-0, 15.00 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tyler Anderson, LHP (2-0, 2.67 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Angels Best Prop Bet
- Tyler Anderson UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-102) via FanDuel
One of the Blue Jays' biggest strengths this season has been their plate discipline. They have the third-lowest strikeout rate, striking out on just 19.2% of their plate appearances. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to take the UNDER on Tyler Anderson's strikeout total.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
I'm going to bet on there being plenty of runs in this American League matchup. The Blue Jays have a tough game ahead of them, rolling with Jose Urena as a starter in what will be a bullpen game for them. Their bullpen ranks in the bottom half of the Majors in ERA. Meanwhile, the Angels have the worst bullpen amongst all teams with an astronomical bullpen ERA of 7.02.
Tyler Anderson, who is getting the start for the Angels, has a strong ERA of 2.67, but tonight he has to face a Blue Jays lineup that has been much more effective in 2025 when facing left-handed pitchers. They rank ninth in the Majors in OPS against lefties at .726.
Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.
Pick: OVER 9 (-110) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
