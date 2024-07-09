Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 9
The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are two teams who need to get hot in the second half of the season if they want to return to the playoffs in 2024.
The two teams will begin an interleague series against each other on Tuesday night in San Francisco. Whichever team wins this series by mark the start of a much-needed hot streak heading into the All-Star Break.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's opening game.
Blue Jays vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-200)
- Giants -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +108
- Giants -126
Total
- 7.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Blue Jays vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.12 ERA)
- San Francisco: Blake Snell (0-3, 9.51 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports, NBCS BA
- Blue Jays record: 41-49
- Giants record: 44-47
Blue Jays vs. Giants Players to Watch
Toronto Blue Jays
Spencer Horwitz: The Blue Jays infielder has been electric since being called up to the team last month. In 26 games, he is sporting a .329 batting average along with three home runs and nine RBIs. He is the type of player that can give this team a spark when they need in most.
San Francisco Giants
Blake Snell: The Giants' must feel some buyers remorse at this point of the season. Blake Snell won the NL Cy Young last season with the San Diego Padres and since joining the Giants before the season began, he has posted an abysmal 9.51 ERA in six starts. He'll make his first start tonight since June 2.
Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I simply can't bet on the Giants when Blake Snell takes the mound, which is a crazy thing to type after he posted a 2.25 ERA last season en route to his second Cy Young, but he has been a disastrous signing for the Giants. After posting a 9.51 ERA in six starts, he'll be making his first appearance for the team since early June. Based on his struggles so far this season, I need to be shown he can return to his 2023 form before I can back the Giants as favorites when he's on the mound.
The Blue Jays offense may be finally starting to round the corner and when Yusei Kikuchi, who gets the start for them, is on his "A" game, they can be a tough team to beat.
I'm going to fade Snell and back Toronto as the betting underdog in San Francisco tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays +108
