Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 10
The Toronto Blue Jays allowed another lead to slip through their fingers on Tuesday night. They held a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the 9th before the San Francisco Giants scored two runs to record a walk-off victory.
The two teams will face each other again on Wednesday night in the second game of their three game set.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
Blue Jays vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-172)
- Giants -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +132
- Giants -156
Total
- 7.0 (Over -115/Under -105)
Blue Jays vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.43 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (7-6, 3.09 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, MLBN, TVA Sports, NBCS BA
- Blue Jays record: 41-50
- Giants record: 45-47
Blue Jays vs. Giants Players to Watch
Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays need their star shortstop, Bo Bichette, to start playing good baseball. Previous to this season, his worst batting average in a season was in 2022 when he batting .290. This year, he's batting an abysmal .223 which includes a .153 batting average over the last 30 days. That level of play is simply unacceptable.
San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb: The Giants' pitcher has had a fantastic season thus far, sporting a 3.09 ERA in 19 starts, which puts him fourth on the odds list to win the NL Cy Young. He can build on his resume with another strong start tonight.
Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
It's tough to back the Blue Jays after they continuously find ways to lose games in many different fashions. Whether it's a blowout loss, a 9th inning collapse, a lack of runs, a lack of pitching, a terrible bullpen, or abysmal managing, the Jays have been a dumpster fire to watch this season.
Because of that, it's tough to make a case for betting on them tonight, especially considering they're facing a stud in Logan Webb with his 3.09 ERA.
Chris Bassitt is entering this game off a rough start where he gave up eight hits, four walks, and four earned runs in 5.0 innings against the Astros. The Giants have a clear advantage in both pitching and offensive production in this won. I'll bet them to beat the Jays for the second straight night.
Pick: Giants -156
