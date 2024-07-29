Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 29
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will kick off Monday’s MLB action with a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. EST.
These two AL East squads have had very different starts to the season with the O’s sitting in first place (one game up on the New York Yankees) while Toronto is dead last in the division, 13 games back of Baltimore.
Zach Eflin, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, will make his debut with the O’s in Game 1 of this doubleheader. Ironically, his last start as a Ray was against the Jays, where he tossed 5.2 innings of two-run ball.
With the Yankees right behind them, can the O’s pull off a win as major favorites on Monday?
Here’s a look at the Game 1 odds, key players to watch and my prediction.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-125)
- Orioles -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: +164
- Orioles: -198
Total
- 8.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.69 ERA)
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.09 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 29
- Time: 3:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, MLB Extra Innings
- Blue Jays record: 49-56
- Orioles record: 62-43
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Toronto Blue Jays
Yariel Rodriguez: This will be the 10th start of the season for Rodriguez, who has been solid for the Jays, allowing three or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine starts. He’s been great this month, posting a 2.01 ERA across four outings.
Baltimore Orioles
Anthony Santander: An All-Star this season, Santander has showcased some impressive power, hitting 29 homers in 100 games. While he’s hitting just .240, Santander makes up for it with his ability to hit extra base hits (16 doubles, two triples) leading to a .502 slugging percentage. He could change the game with one swing of the bat this afternoon.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
This is the fourth time that Eflin is facing the Jays this season, and he hasn’t exactly pitched well against them.
- March 28: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER – loss
- May 18: 6 IP, 9 H, 4 ERA – no decision
- July 24: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER – no decision
Overall, Eflin has a 4.09 ERA and 3.66 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, and he may benefit in the wins and losses column pitching for a much better offense in Baltimore.
Still, I’m not sold on him easily winning this game.
Rodriguez has been consistent this season – allowing three or fewer earned runs in eight of nine starts – and he’s pitched his best so far in July.
Toronto is also an extremely impressive 22-12 on the run line as a road underdog this season, and I think it can at least cover – if not win outright – in Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Pick: Jays +1.5 (-125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.